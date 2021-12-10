Welcome,
December 10, 2021, 11:43:46 PM
News:
Covid Plan C
Author
Topic: Covid Plan C (Read 103 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 263
Covid Plan C
«
on:
Today
at 11:51:36 AM »
Being touted in the press now!
What a rancid pile of turd this government is and as for the press doing its dirty work for it they are a fucking disgrace
Winston
Offline
Posts: 502
Re: Covid Plan C
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:29:57 PM »
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 819
Re: Covid Plan C
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:09:50 PM »
its going to be a long winter - with plenty of chopping and changing you can see it now...
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 572
Re: Covid Plan C
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:23:25 PM »
Apparently one of the things they are discussing is targeting anti vaxxers with tranquilliser darts loaded with vaccine. Going to pick them off at protest rallies and such.
