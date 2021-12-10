Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2021
Author Topic: Covid Plan C  (Read 103 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:51:36 AM »
Being touted in the press now!

What a rancid pile of turd this government is and as for the press doing its dirty work for it they are a fucking disgrace  :wanker:
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:29:57 PM »
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:50 PM »
monkey


its going to be a long winter - with plenty of chopping and changing you can see it now...
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:23:25 PM »
Apparently one of the things they are discussing is targeting anti vaxxers with tranquilliser darts loaded with vaccine.  Going to pick them off at protest rallies and such.
