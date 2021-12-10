Welcome,
December 10, 2021, 11:56:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Covid Plan C
Topic: Covid Plan C
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 253
Covid Plan C
Today
at 11:51:36 AM »
Being touted in the press now!
What a rancid pile of turd this government is and as for the press doing its dirty work for it they are a fucking disgrace
