December 11, 2021, 01:41:18 AM
Topic: Good response by England in the ashes
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 AM »
Just need another 450 ish to make a fight of it!!

Cue an early wicket tonight.....and a middle order collapse! 😂
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 AM »
Was expecting another collapse so done ok
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:02:21 AM »
They are being useless bastards again  now

Need pope  :pope2: and stokes to score big. Not going to happen like.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:05:51 AM »
Sigh, ok, stokes and butler to score big then 
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:05:58 AM »
So the early wicket has happened.....and the 1st wickey of the mid order collapse has happened too.....i wish i had the bottle to fight with the bookies....
