December 11, 2021, 01:41:11 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Good response by England in the ashes
Topic: Good response by England in the ashes
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 332
Good response by England in the ashes
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:36 AM »
Just need another 450 ish to make a fight of it!!
Cue an early wicket tonight.....and a middle order collapse! 😂
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 263
Re: Good response by England in the ashes
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:31 AM »
Was expecting another collapse so done ok
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 574
Re: Good response by England in the ashes
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:02:21 AM »
They are being useless bastards again now
Need pope
and stokes to score big. Not going to happen like.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 574
Re: Good response by England in the ashes
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:05:51 AM »
Sigh, ok, stokes and butler to score big then
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 332
Re: Good response by England in the ashes
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:05:58 AM »
So the early wicket has happened.....and the 1st wickey of the mid order collapse has happened too.....i wish i had the bottle to fight with the bookies....
