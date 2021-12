headset

Online



Posts: 3 810





Posts: 3 810 Jussie Smollett found guilty « on: Today at 08:29:19 AM »





dirty trick the bastard has played he needs to face some jail time...







fake allegations and a waste of police time - in it for himself ... = dirty





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10293113/Jussie-Smollett-jury-reaches-verdict-Actor-re





Empire actor faces possible 20 yrs in the slammer...dirty trick the bastard has played he needs to face some jail time...fake allegations and a waste of police time - in it for himself ... = dirty Logged