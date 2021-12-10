Welcome,
December 10, 2021, 11:56:28 AM
Phil Jones
Author
Topic: Phil Jones (Read 139 times)
Winston
Online
Posts: 498
Phil Jones
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:53:34 PM »
What a player. Not sure what happened to him?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CA8bluf69V8
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 810
Re: Phil Jones
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:33:15 AM »
MADE A KILLING FROM FOOTBALL
HE WOULD HAVE THE LAST LAUGH IF HE GOT HIS BANK STATEMENT OUT
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 253
Re: Phil Jones
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:23:38 AM »
I'd forgotten all about him until he was in the squad the other night, did he get injured, can't believe he's just been sat on his arse for last 2 or 3 seasons
