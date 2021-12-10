Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Phil Jones  (Read 139 times)
« on: Yesterday at 05:53:34 PM »
What a player. Not sure what happened to him?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CA8bluf69V8
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:15 AM »
MADE A KILLING FROM FOOTBALL


HE WOULD HAVE THE LAST LAUGH IF HE GOT HIS BANK STATEMENT OUT rava
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:23:38 AM »
I'd forgotten all about him until he was in the squad the other night, did he get injured, can't believe he's just been sat on his arse for last 2 or 3 seasons
