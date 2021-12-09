headset

Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « on: December 09, 2021, 12:16:21 PM »



will he take some maternity leave to look after his newborn....



take him out of the firing line...





he won't be going anywhere for a while yet - no point getting wound up with pages and pages of rants...





all I've got to say to the labour lot OTR - had the opposition had anything about them last time out - he or the tories wouldn't be in power........





for now, suck it up or carry on ranting.............................................. 23 pages on the go fly me rant & counting and we all know what the outcome will be..... ..................



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughter/







Bernie

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #1 on: December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM »



They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!



Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

Winston

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #2 on: December 09, 2021, 12:59:47 PM »



Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister I dont think I know anyone with 7 kids (at least the ones we know about)Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister

headset

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #3 on: December 09, 2021, 01:04:30 PM »



how he got to run the country is fucking amazing...





You can tell he is just one of the lads from the posh side though... 7 kids the dirty bastardhow he got to run the country is fucking amazing...I bet he is a decent crack on a night out - if u left shop at home

headset

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #4 on: December 09, 2021, 01:14:29 PM » Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM



They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!





the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them

myboro

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #7 on: December 10, 2021, 12:14:39 AM » Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM



They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!





Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections

1997 13,518,167

2001 10,724,953

2005 9,552,436

2010 8,609,527

2015 9,347,273

2017 12,878,460

2019 10,269,051



2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.



The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy



Bernie quotes a very odd stat only possible with First Past the post that Farage also pointed out prevented UKIP getting seatsAnyway Labour VOTES cast at elections1997 13,518,1672001 10,724,9532005 9,552,4362010 8,609,5272015 9,347,2732017 12,878,4602019 10,269,0512019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracySo you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.

headset

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #9 on: December 10, 2021, 08:03:40 AM »





NOT THAT MANY THOUGHT HE WOULD BE .....





I MUST HAVE BEEN THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX WHEN I SAID Mr. TEFLON...



IT GIVES THE LOONEY LEFT ..( OTR) A BREATHER AND CHANCE TO REGROUP AND CHECK EACH OTHERS BLOOD PRESSURE -



I SHOULD GO ITNO POLITICS - NO ONE WAHTS HIS JOB - I SAID THAT



IT GOES TO SHOW YOU DONT NEED BRAINS TO UNDERSTAND POLITICS ...



ITK.... ..AS BAD BOY TOWERSY WOULD SAY





DEEP BREATHS --- DEEP BREATHS - YOU LABOUR LOT - NOW ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughte









Bernie

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #10 on: December 10, 2021, 09:31:12 AM » Quote from: myboro on December 10, 2021, 12:14:39 AM Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM



They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!





Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!



Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections

1997 13,518,167

2001 10,724,953

2005 9,552,436

2010 8,609,527

2015 9,347,273

2017 12,878,460

2019 10,269,051



2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.



The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy



So you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.

Well you can only go by the system we have in place - which is first past the post.



I agree it's not always fair - didn't UKIP get the same number of votes as the SNP back in 2015, yet they got 1 MP whilst the SNP got 20 odd?



Well you can only go by the system we have in place - which is first past the post.I agree it's not always fair - didn't UKIP get the same number of votes as the SNP back in 2015, yet they got 1 MP whilst the SNP got 20 odd?The problem with other systems like they have elsewhere is you end up with coalitions all the time, and also a lot of crank fascist/communist/one issue MP's sneaking in.

Bernie

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #11 on: December 10, 2021, 09:32:52 AM » Quote from: headset on December 09, 2021, 01:14:29 PM Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM



They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!





Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!



the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them

Some silly cunt on there is arguing that Corbyn was "centre left"



Some silly cunt on there is arguing that Corbyn was "centre left"Never mind - Hairy Vagina will spam social media with his 6th form peoms. That'll help bring Boris down

Winston

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #12 on: December 10, 2021, 11:33:08 AM » We had a referendum on electoral reform about 5-10 years ago. We voted to keep this in place and thats democracy!



The problem is Labour accumulate votes in areas they dont need and lose them in places they do red wall and Scotland for example. But thats their fault and according to these places they state Labour took their votes for granted. I think everything about Keir Starmer will put people off in these areas because why does Scotland or northern England want a London centric establishment remainer MP who has no policies and has broken the pledges he stood on to be elected labour leader?



Theres an argument tht FPTP creates a 2 party stitch up but again its Labour fault if theyre so out of touch and distance of winning that we effectively have a dictatorship because the Tories are getting most of the MP seats.



Basically what the problem is is that labour are so behind that in a 2 party system we have to change the rules to give someone else a chance to govern?

Winston

Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #13 on: December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM »



67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral change



In 2016 a majority of voters voted leave.



In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories won a majority via FPTP in the general election



Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?

In 2011 a alternative vote referendum was held in the UK67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral changeIn 2016 a majority of voters voted leave.In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories won a majority via FPTP in the general electionMaybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?