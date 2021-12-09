Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 12, 2021, 10:15:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!  (Read 325 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« on: December 09, 2021, 12:16:21 PM »
No 7 so that's 7th heaven as the saying goes....

will he take some maternity leave to look after his newborn....

take him out of the firing line... monkey


he won't be going anywhere for a while yet - no point getting wound up with pages and pages of rants...


all I've got to say to the labour lot OTR - had the opposition had anything about them last time out  - he or the tories wouldn't be in power........


for now, suck it up or carry on ranting.............................................. 23 pages on the go fly me rant & counting and we all know what the outcome will be..... monkey..................

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughter/
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 303


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM »
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 503


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 09, 2021, 12:59:47 PM »
I dont think I know anyone with 7 kids (at least the ones we know about)

Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 09, 2021, 01:04:30 PM »
You can tell he is just one of the lads from the posh side though... 7 kids the dirty bastard

how he got to run the country is fucking amazing...


I bet he is a decent crack on a night out - if u left shop at home monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 09, 2021, 01:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:


the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them monkey
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 190


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 09, 2021, 01:15:31 PM »
Daily Mail has him down as having "at least 7 children"!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 574



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 09, 2021, 11:32:49 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on December 09, 2021, 01:15:31 PM
Daily Mail has him down as having "at least 7 children"!

Daily Mail used the same phrase and it did make me laugh. Feckless fucker  cry cry .... we have a disproportionate anount of baby emojis
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 982


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 10, 2021, 12:14:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Bernie quotes a very odd stat only possible with First Past the post that Farage also pointed out prevented UKIP getting seats

Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections
1997   13,518,167
2001   10,724,953
2005    9,552,436
2010    8,609,527
2015    9,347,273
2017   12,878,460
2019   10,269,051

2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.

The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as  mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy

So you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 10, 2021, 07:21:26 AM »
Work from the pub ...... lucky bastards you white-collar lot  monkey


us grafters after stay on-site ....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16994412/covid-rules-plan-b-pub-boris-johnson/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 853


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 10, 2021, 08:03:40 AM »
BORIS IS TO TAKE PATERNITY AS WAS EXPECTED - HE WON'T BE GOING ANYWHERE SOON


NOT THAT MANY THOUGHT HE WOULD BE .....monkey


I MUST HAVE BEEN THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX WHEN I SAID Mr. TEFLON...

IT GIVES THE LOONEY LEFT ..( OTR) A BREATHER AND CHANCE TO REGROUP AND CHECK EACH OTHERS BLOOD PRESSURE -

I SHOULD GO ITNO POLITICS - NO ONE WAHTS HIS JOB - I SAID THAT mcl

IT GOES TO SHOW YOU DONT NEED BRAINS TO UNDERSTAND POLITICS ...rava

ITK.... ..AS BAD BOY TOWERSY WOULD SAY monkey


DEEP BREATHS --- DEEP BREATHS - YOU LABOUR LOT - NOW ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND :like:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughte
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 303


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 10, 2021, 09:31:12 AM »
Quote from: myboro on December 10, 2021, 12:14:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Bernie quotes a very odd stat only possible with First Past the post that Farage also pointed out prevented UKIP getting seats

Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections
1997   13,518,167
2001   10,724,953
2005    9,552,436
2010    8,609,527
2015    9,347,273
2017   12,878,460
2019   10,269,051

2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.

The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as  mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy

So you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.

Well you can only go by the system we have in place - which is first past the post.

I agree it's not always fair - didn't UKIP get the same number of votes as the SNP back in 2015, yet they got 1 MP whilst the SNP got 20 odd?

The problem with other systems like they have elsewhere is you end up with coalitions all the time, and also a lot of crank fascist/communist/one issue MP's sneaking in.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 303


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 10, 2021, 09:32:52 AM »
Quote from: headset on December 09, 2021, 01:14:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:


the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them monkey

Some silly cunt on there is arguing that Corbyn was "centre left"  :nige: :nige: :nige:

Never mind - Hairy Vagina will spam social media with his 6th form peoms. That'll help bring Boris down 
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 503


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 10, 2021, 11:33:08 AM »
We had a referendum on electoral reform about 5-10 years ago. We voted to keep this in place and thats democracy!

The problem is Labour accumulate votes in areas they dont need and lose them in places they do red wall and Scotland for example. But thats their fault and according to these places they state Labour took their votes for granted. I think everything about Keir Starmer will put people off in these areas because why does Scotland or northern England want a London centric establishment remainer MP who has no policies and has broken the pledges he stood on to be elected labour leader?

Theres an argument tht FPTP creates a 2 party stitch up but again its Labour fault if theyre so out of touch and distance of winning that we effectively have a dictatorship because the Tories are getting most of the MP seats.

Basically what the problem is is that labour are so behind that in a 2 party system we have to change the rules to give someone else a chance to govern?
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 503


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM »
In 2011 a alternative vote referendum was held in the UK

67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral change

In 2016  a majority of voters voted leave.

In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories  won a majority via FPTP in the general election

Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic? 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 275


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 10, 2021, 12:18:59 PM »
Quote from: Winston on December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM
In 2011 a alternative vote referendum was held in the UK

67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral change

In 2016  a majority of voters voted leave.

In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories  won a majority via FPTP in the general election

Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic? 


That's because everyone knows Alternative Vote is not proper PR, it was a big 2 parties stitch up, people aren't stupid whatever politicians and lefties OTR might think.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 197



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: December 10, 2021, 03:42:07 PM »
Quote from: Winston on December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM


Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic? 


I think I may be  mcl
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 982


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:16:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 10, 2021, 03:42:07 PM
Quote from: Winston on December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM


Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic? 


I think I may be  mcl
Or maybe they recognise if you only get 30% of the votes but still a majority of MP's that is not a democracy. The system is broken and STV is no better
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 