December 12, 2021, 10:15:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
Author
Topic: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! (Read 325 times)
headset
Posts: 3 853
Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
on:
December 09, 2021, 12:16:21 PM »
No 7 so that's 7th heaven as the saying goes....
will he take some maternity leave to look after his newborn....
take him out of the firing line...
he won't be going anywhere for a while yet - no point getting wound up with pages and pages of rants...
all I've got to say to the labour lot OTR - had the opposition had anything about them last time out - he or the tories wouldn't be in power........
for now, suck it up or carry on ranting.............................................. 23 pages on the go fly me rant & counting and we all know what the outcome will be.....
..................
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughter/
Bernie
Posts: 7 303
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #1 on:
December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM »
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.
They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!
Winston
Posts: 503
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #2 on:
December 09, 2021, 12:59:47 PM »
I dont think I know anyone with 7 kids (at least the ones we know about)
Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister
headset
Posts: 3 853
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #3 on:
December 09, 2021, 01:04:30 PM »
You can tell he is just one of the lads from the posh side though... 7 kids the dirty bastard
how he got to run the country is fucking amazing...
I bet he is a decent crack on a night out - if u left shop at home
headset
Posts: 3 853
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #4 on:
December 09, 2021, 01:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.
They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!
the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 190
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #5 on:
December 09, 2021, 01:15:31 PM »
Daily Mail has him down as having "at least 7 children"!
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 574
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #6 on:
December 09, 2021, 11:32:49 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on December 09, 2021, 01:15:31 PM
Daily Mail has him down as having "at least 7 children"!
Daily Mail used the same phrase and it did make me laugh. Feckless fucker
.... we have a disproportionate anount of baby emojis
myboro
Posts: 982
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #7 on:
December 10, 2021, 12:14:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.
They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!
Bernie quotes a very odd stat only possible with First Past the post that Farage also pointed out prevented UKIP getting seats
Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections
1997 13,518,167
2001 10,724,953
2005 9,552,436
2010 8,609,527
2015 9,347,273
2017 12,878,460
2019 10,269,051
2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.
The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy
So you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.
headset
Posts: 3 853
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #8 on:
December 10, 2021, 07:21:26 AM »
Work from the pub ...... lucky bastards you white-collar lot
us grafters after stay on-site ....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16994412/covid-rules-plan-b-pub-boris-johnson/
Logged
headset
Posts: 3 853
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #9 on:
December 10, 2021, 08:03:40 AM »
BORIS IS TO TAKE PATERNITY AS WAS EXPECTED - HE WON'T BE GOING ANYWHERE SOON
NOT THAT MANY THOUGHT HE WOULD BE .....
I MUST HAVE BEEN THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX WHEN I SAID Mr. TEFLON...
IT GIVES THE LOONEY LEFT ..( OTR) A BREATHER AND CHANCE TO REGROUP AND CHECK EACH OTHERS BLOOD PRESSURE -
I SHOULD GO ITNO POLITICS - NO ONE WAHTS HIS JOB - I SAID THAT
IT GOES TO SHOW YOU DONT NEED BRAINS TO UNDERSTAND POLITICS ...
ITK.... ..AS BAD BOY TOWERSY WOULD SAY
DEEP BREATHS --- DEEP BREATHS - YOU LABOUR LOT - NOW ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughte
Bernie
Posts: 7 303
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #10 on:
December 10, 2021, 09:31:12 AM »
Quote from: myboro on December 10, 2021, 12:14:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.
They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!
Bernie quotes a very odd stat only possible with First Past the post that Farage also pointed out prevented UKIP getting seats
Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections
1997 13,518,167
2001 10,724,953
2005 9,552,436
2010 8,609,527
2015 9,347,273
2017 12,878,460
2019 10,269,051
2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.
The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy
So you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.
Well you can only go by the system we have in place - which is first past the post.
I agree it's not always fair - didn't UKIP get the same number of votes as the SNP back in 2015, yet they got 1 MP whilst the SNP got 20 odd?
The problem with other systems like they have elsewhere is you end up with coalitions all the time, and also a lot of crank fascist/communist/one issue MP's sneaking in.
Bernie
Posts: 7 303
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #11 on:
December 10, 2021, 09:32:52 AM »
Quote from: headset on December 09, 2021, 01:14:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 09, 2021, 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.
They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!
the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them
Some silly cunt on there is arguing that Corbyn was "centre left"
Never mind - Hairy Vagina will spam social media with his 6th form peoms. That'll help bring Boris down
Winston
Posts: 503
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #12 on:
December 10, 2021, 11:33:08 AM »
We had a referendum on electoral reform about 5-10 years ago. We voted to keep this in place and thats democracy!
The problem is Labour accumulate votes in areas they dont need and lose them in places they do red wall and Scotland for example. But thats their fault and according to these places they state Labour took their votes for granted. I think everything about Keir Starmer will put people off in these areas because why does Scotland or northern England want a London centric establishment remainer MP who has no policies and has broken the pledges he stood on to be elected labour leader?
Theres an argument tht FPTP creates a 2 party stitch up but again its Labour fault if theyre so out of touch and distance of winning that we effectively have a dictatorship because the Tories are getting most of the MP seats.
Basically what the problem is is that labour are so behind that in a 2 party system we have to change the rules to give someone else a chance to govern?
Winston
Posts: 503
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #13 on:
December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM »
In 2011 a alternative vote referendum was held in the UK
67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral change
In 2016 a majority of voters voted leave.
In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories won a majority via FPTP in the general election
Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 275
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #14 on:
December 10, 2021, 12:18:59 PM »
Quote from: Winston on December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM
In 2011 a alternative vote referendum was held in the UK
67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral change
In 2016 a majority of voters voted leave.
In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories won a majority via FPTP in the general election
Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?
That's because everyone knows Alternative Vote is not proper PR, it was a big 2 parties stitch up, people aren't stupid whatever politicians and lefties OTR might think.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 197
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #15 on:
December 10, 2021, 03:42:07 PM »
Quote from: Winston on December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM
Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?
I think I may be
myboro
Posts: 982
Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:16:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 10, 2021, 03:42:07 PM
Quote from: Winston on December 10, 2021, 11:50:02 AM
Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?
I think I may be
Or maybe they recognise if you only get 30% of the votes but still a majority of MP's that is not a democracy. The system is broken and STV is no better
