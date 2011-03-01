|
headset
No 7 so that's 7th heaven as the saying goes....
will he take some maternity leave to look after his newborn....
take him out of the firing line...
he won't be going anywhere for a while yet - no point getting wound up with pages and pages of rants...
all I've got to say to the labour lot OTR - had the opposition had anything about them last time out - he or the tories wouldn't be in power........
for now, suck it up or carry on ranting.............................................. 23 pages on the go fly me rant & counting and we all know what the outcome will be.....
..................https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughter/
myboro
Bernie quotes a very odd stat only possible with First Past the post that Farage also pointed out prevented UKIP getting seats
Anyway Labour VOTES cast at elections
1997 13,518,167
2001 10,724,953
2005 9,552,436
2010 8,609,527
2015 9,347,273
2017 12,878,460
2019 10,269,051
2019 Labour got more votes than 2005 but in 2005 it formed the Government.
The above are facts, you quote manipulated statistics but as mentioned on another thread a third of people do not vote. That number normally bigger than the actual votes for the winner. Our system is not a democracy
So you think 8 million is more than 10 million Bernie.
Bernie
Well you can only go by the system we have in place - which is first past the post.
I agree it's not always fair - didn't UKIP get the same number of votes as the SNP back in 2015, yet they got 1 MP whilst the SNP got 20 odd?
The problem with other systems like they have elsewhere is you end up with coalitions all the time, and also a lot of crank fascist/communist/one issue MP's sneaking in.
Itchy_ring
In 2011 a alternative vote referendum was held in the UK
67.9% of people who voted said no to electoral change
In 2016 a majority of voters voted leave.
In 2019 in the system the public voted to keep (see 2011 referendum) the Tories won a majority via FPTP in the general election
Maybe the problem some people have is theyre anti democratic?
That's because everyone knows Alternative Vote is not proper PR, it was a big 2 parties stitch up, people aren't stupid whatever politicians and lefties OTR might think.
