December 09, 2021, 01:20:54 PM
Author Topic: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!!  (Read 42 times)
headset
« on: Today at 12:16:21 PM »
No 7 so that's 7th heaven as the saying goes....

will he take some maternity leave to look after his newborn....

take him out of the firing line... monkey


he won't be going anywhere for a while yet - no point getting wound up with pages and pages of rants...


all I've got to say to the labour lot OTR - had the opposition had anything about them last time out  - he or the tories wouldn't be in power........


for now, suck it up or carry on ranting.............................................. 23 pages on the go fly me rant & counting and we all know what the outcome will be..... monkey..................

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughter/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:55:12 PM »
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:59:47 PM »
I dont think I know anyone with 7 kids (at least the ones we know about)

Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister  :like:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:30 PM »
You can tell he is just one of the lads from the posh side though... 7 kids the dirty bastard

how he got to run the country is fucking amazing...


I bet he is a decent crack on a night out - if u left shop at home monkey
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:14:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:55:12 PM
Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot. :steptoe:

They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:


the politics lot over there are on another planet - i think some of them must be on the labour payroll the way they get wound up.... the is 2 or 3 of them are all over anything political proper hardliners.....its hard getting nibbles out them without getting sussed..so u have dip in and dip out with them ---.ive got my favourites but i wont name them monkey
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:15:31 PM »
Daily Mail has him down as having "at least 7 children"!
