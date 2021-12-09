headset

Posts: 3 790 Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « on: Today at 12:16:21 PM »



will he take some maternity leave to look after his newborn....



take him out of the firing line...





he won't be going anywhere for a while yet - no point getting wound up with pages and pages of rants...





all I've got to say to the labour lot OTR - had the opposition had anything about them last time out - he or the tories wouldn't be in power........





for now, suck it up or carry on ranting.............................................. 23 pages on the go fly me rant & counting and we all know what the outcome will be..... ..................



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/16987045/boris-johnson-baby-carrie-daughter/







Bernie

Posts: 7 298 Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:55:12 PM »



They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick!



Those cunts still haven't got over the fact their hero Corbyn got the worst electoral kicking that Labour had for over 80 years. He got even more of a shoeing than foot.They just can't understand it. They think it must be cos they are so clever and everyone else is thick! Logged

Winston

Posts: 491 Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:59:47 PM »



Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister I dont think I know anyone with 7 kids (at least the ones we know about)Good job he finds time for parties and being prime minister Logged

headset

Posts: 3 790 Re: Another bundle of joy for Boris Johnson!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:04:30 PM »



how he got to run the country is fucking amazing...





I bet he is a decent crack on a night out - if u left shop at home You can tell he is just one of the lads from the posh side though... 7 kids the dirty bastardhow he got to run the country is fucking amazing...I bet he is a decent crack on a night out - if u left shop at home Logged