December 09, 2021, 03:15:54 PM
"Get your lass out of here"
Author
Topic: "Get your lass out of here" (Read 98 times)
Bernie
"Get your lass out of here"
FFS
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/mum-humiliated-after-being-shouted-22387597?fbclid=IwAR2omakm7PJqKRVMKHVWFz5DqTU2ls1200EU2BzI5BtTTJnB5Hn40VCU6ak
Itchy_ring
Re: "Get your lass out of here"
Used to know a lot of lads who drank in there years ago, interesting place!
El Capitan
Re: "Get your lass out of here"
The fucking state of that place
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Re: "Get your lass out of here"
Aw poor woman
I hope club secretary Brian Wilson gave her some good vibrations after her ordeal
