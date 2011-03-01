Welcome,
December 09, 2021, 03:15:47 PM
BORIS ON THE ROPES
Author
Topic: BORIS ON THE ROPES (Read 201 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 790
BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
on:
Today
at 07:22:55 AM »
ACCORDING TO THE MAIL.....
WILL HE SURVIVE THIS ONE - I THINK HE WILL DUE TO THE CURRENT OUTBREAK OF COVID....
I DOUBT ANY OTHER TORY MEMBER WILL WANT POWER JUST YET.....
I AINT A POLITICAL 24 HR A DAY ANIMAL LIKE SOME OF THEM 'OTR'....
I WOULD SAY HE WILL GET TOPPLED AROUND SPRINGTIME IF IT IS TO HAPPEN...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10290075/Tory-fury-Boriss-Plan-B-PM-orders-return-WFH-masks-Covid-p
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 454
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:02:16 AM »
I AINT A POLITICAL 24 HR A DAY ANIMAL LIKE SOME OF THEM 'OTR'....
Everyone needs a few hours sleep
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 790
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:54:30 AM »
you cheeky fucker
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 191
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:55:55 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 07:22:55 AM
I AINT A POLITICAL 24 HR A DAY ANIMAL LIKE SOME OF THEM 'OTR'....
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 902
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:51:24 AM »
He cant continue like this.
It's one thing after another.
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 790
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:31:20 PM »
agreed but he will unless someone from the party fancies a go at the top job - which I don't think they will at the moment - they or whoever will come in closer to election day in calmer waters...
covid is and would be a nightmare for any leader blue or red...
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 298
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:53:21 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 10:51:24 AM
He cant continue like this.
It's one thing after another.
I think he can and will.
Winston
Online
Posts: 493
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:33:18 PM »
Hes taking paternity leave
Whos in charge of the country now?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:58:37 PM by Winston
»
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 698
Re: BORIS ON THE ROPES
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:36:02 PM »
The same people who have always been running the country
Soros / Gates / Illuminati
#redpill
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
