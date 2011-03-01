Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BORIS ON THE ROPES  (Read 201 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:22:55 AM »
ACCORDING TO THE MAIL.....

WILL HE SURVIVE THIS ONE - I THINK HE WILL DUE TO THE CURRENT OUTBREAK OF COVID....


I DOUBT ANY OTHER TORY MEMBER WILL WANT POWER JUST YET.....

I AINT A POLITICAL 24 HR A DAY ANIMAL LIKE SOME OF THEM 'OTR'....

I WOULD SAY HE WILL GET TOPPLED AROUND SPRINGTIME IF IT IS TO HAPPEN...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10290075/Tory-fury-Boriss-Plan-B-PM-orders-return-WFH-masks-Covid-p
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:02:16 AM »
I AINT A POLITICAL 24 HR A DAY ANIMAL LIKE SOME OF THEM 'OTR'....

Everyone needs a few hours sleep :basil:
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:54:30 AM »
monkey you cheeky fucker
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:55:55 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:22:55 AM


I AINT A POLITICAL 24 HR A DAY ANIMAL LIKE SOME OF THEM 'OTR'....


 
Logged
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:51:24 AM »
He cant continue like this.
It's one thing after another.
Logged
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:31:20 PM »
agreed but he will unless someone from the party fancies a go at the top job - which I don't think they will at the moment - they or whoever will come in closer to election day in calmer waters...


covid is and would be a nightmare for any leader blue or red...
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:53:21 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:51:24 AM
He cant continue like this.
It's one thing after another.

I think he can and will.
Logged
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:33:18 PM »
Hes taking paternity leave  cry

Whos in charge of the country now?  
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:37 PM by Winston » Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:36:02 PM »
The same people who have always been running the country

Soros / Gates / Illuminati




#redpill
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
