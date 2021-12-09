Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 PM »
Will they be treated as unjustly as us?

I say unjust because we did deserve some form or punishment but the way it was administered was a shambles. Blackburn should have been awarded the win by default. However, MFC totally mismanaged the whole situation.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 PM »
Spurs HAVE cancelled the match!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 PM »
Can't understand how they are playing in Europe but fancy binning Brighton a few days later, PL should tell them to get on with it but know they will always back the big boys   :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 PM »
Spurs cant / wont cancel the fixture. The FA /premier league will.



We cancelled the fixture by simply not turning up (under supposed assurances from the FA)

We completely fucked it for ourselves.
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:35:27 AM »
JUST READ THIS ARTICLE IN THE SUN - I WOULD BRING IT IN PLAY ... TO WAKE THE CUNTS UP

I DOUBT IT WILL HAPPEN AS HAS BEEN TOUCHED ON HERE EARLIER ON THE BIG CLUBS GET TO DECIDE WHATS WHAT IN CASES LIKE THIS..........


ALL WE NOW KNOW IS THAT COVID IS BACK AND THE FOOTBALLERS & CLUBS WILL LOOK TO TRY AND MAKE IT ALL ABOUT THEM ON WHEN TO PLAY AND NOT PLAY...........


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16982117/prem-bosses-fear-they-could-be-banned-from-using-unvac
