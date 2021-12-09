Welcome,
December 09, 2021, 06:50:07 AM
If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Author
Topic: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Ben G
If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Will they be treated as unjustly as us?
I say unjust because we did deserve some form or punishment but the way it was administered was a shambles. Blackburn should have been awarded the win by default. However, MFC totally mismanaged the whole situation.
Tory Cunt
Re: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Spurs HAVE cancelled the match!
Itchy_ring
Re: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Can't understand how they are playing in Europe but fancy binning Brighton a few days later, PL should tell them to get on with it but know they will always back the big boys
El Capitan
Re: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Spurs cant / wont cancel the fixture. The FA /premier league will.
We cancelled the fixture by simply not turning up (under supposed assurances from the FA)
We completely fucked it for ourselves.
headset
Re: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
JUST READ THIS ARTICLE IN THE SUN - I WOULD BRING IT IN PLAY ... TO WAKE THE CUNTS UP
I DOUBT IT WILL HAPPEN AS HAS BEEN TOUCHED ON HERE EARLIER ON THE BIG CLUBS GET TO DECIDE WHATS WHAT IN CASES LIKE THIS..........
ALL WE NOW KNOW IS THAT COVID IS BACK AND THE FOOTBALLERS & CLUBS WILL LOOK TO TRY AND MAKE IT ALL ABOUT THEM ON WHEN TO PLAY AND NOT PLAY...........
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16982117/prem-bosses-fear-they-could-be-banned-from-using-unvac
