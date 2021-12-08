Welcome,
If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Topic: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players
Will they be treated as unjustly as us?
I say unjust because we did deserve some form or punishment but the way it was administered was a shambles. Blackburn should have been awarded the win by default. However, MFC totally mismanaged the whole situation.
Spurs HAVE cancelled the match!
Can't understand how they are playing in Europe but fancy binning Brighton a few days later, PL should tell them to get on with it but know they will always back the big boys
Spurs cant / wont cancel the fixture. The FA /premier league will.
We cancelled the fixture by simply not turning up (under supposed assurances from the FA)
We completely fucked it for ourselves.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
