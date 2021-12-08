Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players  (Read 56 times)
« on: Today at 09:56:57 PM »
Will they be treated as unjustly as us?

I say unjust because we did deserve some form or punishment but the way it was administered was a shambles. Blackburn should have been awarded the win by default. However, MFC totally mismanaged the whole situation.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:27:10 PM »
Spurs HAVE cancelled the match!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:50 PM »
Can't understand how they are playing in Europe but fancy binning Brighton a few days later, PL should tell them to get on with it but know they will always back the big boys   :wanker:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:45:55 PM »
Spurs cant / wont cancel the fixture. The FA /premier league will.



We cancelled the fixture by simply not turning up (under supposed assurances from the FA)

We completely fucked it for ourselves.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
