If Spurs have to cancel a game due to lack of players « on: Today at 09:56:57 PM » Will they be treated as unjustly as us?



I say unjust because we did deserve some form or punishment but the way it was administered was a shambles. Blackburn should have been awarded the win by default. However, MFC totally mismanaged the whole situation.