December 09, 2021, 06:50:00 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Author
Topic: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons (Read 145 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 696
No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 07:40:17 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/59575982
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 15 448
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 07:43:13 PM
Good.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 248
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 07:53:45 PM
Oh I think you'll find plenty unvaxed there!
Henry Chinaski
Posts: 3
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 07:58:10 PM
Will affect the home game Sat 18 Dec vs Bournemouth as it says it starts from 15 Dec...
No bother for me I've used Covid Pass on phone already for different events Sept-Nov, will be a faff on for the Pensioners though
Snoozy
Posts: 547
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 08:15:58 PM
And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 248
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 08:47:03 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 08:15:58 PM
And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation
Yep a country that shares virtually nothing in common with UK but let's panic and the shithouse Doris laps it up! Even OTR think it a piss take if their poll it anything to go by
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 190
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 08:51:50 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Yesterday
at 08:15:58 PM
And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation
Agreed in full. This is about Downing Street party firestorm
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 330
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 08:55:03 PM
So........
A person with a season ticket but is not double jabbed, is told he can't enter the stadium. When he kicks off and demands his money back, the club will turn round and say no chance.......we didn't make that rule!
Imagine how difficult it would be trying to force the Govt to cough up........
Be interesting to see how it plays out......
Robbso
Posts: 15 448
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Yesterday
at 09:02:27 PM
Its a clusterfuck like most of this farce. The South Africans have little or no vaccinations, thats what we were told hence the rapid spread. So why are we facing more restrictions. It makes no sense.
headset
Posts: 3 769
Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons
Today
at 06:24:00 AM
I will have a decision to make about a paper copy cert--- our lass has offered me the use of her phone which is internet-connected - anything to get me out the house she said...
decisions decisions - let's see if gibbo gives us a buck she stream first
