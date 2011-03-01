Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons  (Read 145 times)
« on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 PM »
 :like: :like:  :beer:




https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/59575982
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 PM »
Good. :mido:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:53:45 PM »
Oh I think you'll find plenty unvaxed there!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM »
Will affect the home game Sat 18 Dec vs Bournemouth as it says it starts from 15 Dec...

No bother for me I've used Covid Pass on phone already for different events Sept-Nov, will be a faff on for the Pensioners though

souey
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:15:58 PM »
And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation  :pd:
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 08:15:58 PM
And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation  :pd:

Yep a country that shares virtually nothing in common with UK but let's panic and the shithouse Doris laps it up!  Even OTR think it a piss take if their poll it anything to go by
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:51:50 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 08:15:58 PM
And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation  :pd:

Agreed in full. This is about Downing Street party firestorm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:55:03 PM »
So........

A person with a season ticket but is not double jabbed, is told he can't enter the stadium.  When he kicks off and demands his money back, the club will turn round and say no chance.......we didn't make that rule!

Imagine how difficult it would be trying to force the Govt to cough up........

Be interesting to see how it plays out......
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 PM »
Its a clusterfuck like most of this farce. The South Africans have little or no vaccinations, thats what we were told hence the rapid spread. So why are we facing more restrictions. It makes no sense.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:24:00 AM »
I will have a decision to make about a paper copy cert--- our lass has offered me the use of her phone which is internet-connected - anything to get me out the house she said...monkey

decisions decisions - let's see if gibbo gives us a buck she stream first
