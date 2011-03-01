Henry Chinaski

Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM »



No bother for me I've used Covid Pass on phone already for different events Sept-Nov, will be a faff on for the Pensioners though



Will affect the home game Sat 18 Dec vs Bournemouth as it says it starts from 15 Dec...No bother for me I've used Covid Pass on phone already for different events Sept-Nov, will be a faff on for the Pensioners though

Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:47:03 PM »

And all over more predictions from Witty etc not based on what they are seeing in South Africa for a variant with very mild symptoms and no hospitalisation

Yep a country that shares virtually nothing in common with UK but let's panic and the shithouse Doris laps it up! Even OTR think it a piss take if their poll it anything to go by

Re: No Boxing Day footy for the anti vax QANON loons « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:55:03 PM » So........



A person with a season ticket but is not double jabbed, is told he can't enter the stadium. When he kicks off and demands his money back, the club will turn round and say no chance.......we didn't make that rule!



Imagine how difficult it would be trying to force the Govt to cough up........



Be interesting to see how it plays out......