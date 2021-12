Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 243 Works Party Tomorrow « on: Today at 02:41:27 PM » Off to London tomorrow for a nice client funded jolly. Forget Boris, Omicrom, Ferguson, Witty and any other miserable git, I'm having it! Logged

Posts: 7 294 Re: Works Party Tomorrow « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:11 PM » I'm doing the same next week (assuming the cunts don't cancel it). Mind you the trains booked so fuck 'em, i'll go anyway Logged

Posts: 3 760 Re: Works Party Tomorrow « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:00:49 PM »



so I ain't walking the streets with a bit of paper like a fucking Benson. I would do the same - the only concern I have is if any vaccination certificate comes into play for footie etc ........I ain't showing shite like that ... I will just fuck the footie off and get a refund...and I've had my jabs... i don't have the internet on my phone though ..so I ain't walking the streets with a bit of paper like a fucking Benson. « Last Edit: Today at 04:03:44 PM by headset » Logged

Posts: 478 Re: Works Party Tomorrow « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:33:48 PM »



https://mobile.twitter.com/spoofed_uk/status/1468517952953761793 Some people donít see the seriousness of all of this « Last Edit: Today at 04:36:47 PM by Winston » Logged