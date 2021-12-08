Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Works Party Tomorrow  (Read 20 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 02:41:27 PM »
Off to London tomorrow for a nice client funded jolly. Forget Boris, Omicrom, Ferguson, Witty and any other miserable git,  I'm having it!   :mido:
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:44:11 PM »
I'm doing the same next week (assuming the cunts don't cancel it). Mind you the trains booked so fuck 'em, i'll go anyway  :mido:
