Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 08, 2021, 03:08:42 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Works Party Tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Works Party Tomorrow (Read 20 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 241
Works Party Tomorrow
«
on:
Today
at 02:41:27 PM »
Off to London tomorrow for a nice client funded jolly. Forget Boris, Omicrom, Ferguson, Witty and any other miserable git, I'm having it!
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 293
Re: Works Party Tomorrow
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:44:11 PM »
I'm doing the same next week (assuming the cunts don't cancel it). Mind you the trains booked so fuck 'em, i'll go anyway
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...