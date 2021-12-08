Off to London tomorrow for a nice client funded jolly. Forget Boris, Omicrom, Ferguson, Witty and any other miserable git, I'm having it!

I'm doing the same next week (assuming the cunts don't cancel it). Mind you the trains booked so fuck 'em, i'll go anyway