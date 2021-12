headset

Online



Posts: 3 769





Posts: 3 769 Boris to introduce new COVID « on: Yesterday at 12:50:21 PM »





WILL WE SEE THE FLY ME LEFTIES GET ALL EDGY AND BECOME RULE-BREAKERS



OR WILL THEY FALL INTO LINE & GET PLAYED BY BORIS & CO.. ....





BRING ON PMQ'S TIME - THAT QUITE OFTEN LIVENS FLY ME UP



SOMEONE SHOULD SUGGEST THEY APPLY TO BECOME MP'S OR WHATEVER THEY ALL CLAIM TO KNOW THE ANSWERS ..OTR...



BUT WONT BEAT THE DRUM ON THE STREETS ...ALL WIND AND PISS COMES TO MIND



THEY DO MAKE MY DAY --- THAT HAS TO BE SAID ROLL ON BORIS NEXT FUCK UP..





FOR NOW DANCE to BOJO'S TUNE YOU BASTARDS ...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10287883/Covid-Plan-B-set-triggered-amid-No10-Xmas-party-row.ht

restrictions ....WILL WE SEE THE FLY ME LEFTIES GET ALL EDGY AND BECOME RULE-BREAKERSOR WILL THEY FALL INTO LINE & GET PLAYED BY BORIS & CO.. ....BRING ON PMQ'S TIME - THAT QUITE OFTEN LIVENS FLY ME UPSOMEONE SHOULD SUGGEST THEY APPLY TO BECOME MP'S OR WHATEVER THEY ALL CLAIM TO KNOW THE ANSWERS ..OTR...BUT WONT BEAT THE DRUM ON THE STREETS ...ALL WIND AND PISS COMES TO MINDTHEY DO MAKE MY DAY --- THAT HAS TO BE SAID ROLL ON BORIS NEXT FUCK UP..FOR NOW DANCE to BOJO'S TUNE YOU BASTARDS ... Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 248





Posts: 3 248 Re: Boris to introduce new COVID « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:29:40 PM » Not a big fan of Starmer but fair to say Boris just got his arse handed to him, still won't make any difference though at this point. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 901





Posts: 2 901 Re: Boris to introduce new COVID « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:56:02 PM » Hmmm. Hospital admissions are down and its claim this new virus is quite mild. Let it rip Id say.



What can plan B possibly be? We all mostly knock off for 2 weeks next week anyway. There will be chaos if they try to shut down hospitality again.



Wear masks on public transport and in shops. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 488





Posts: 488 Re: Boris to introduce new COVID « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:14:15 PM » What a cluster fuck



I’ve followed the rules as has everyone I know

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:26:02 PM by Winston » Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 248





Posts: 3 248 Re: Boris to introduce new COVID « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:30:39 PM » Absolute clowns, still no evidence that it's causing any real issues to anyone, never thought I'd say this but Teresa May is right about living with these variant Logged