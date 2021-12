headset

Offline



Posts: 3 756





Posts: 3 756 Boris to introduce new COVID « on: Today at 12:50:21 PM »





WILL WE SEE THE FLY ME LEFTIES GET ALL EDGY AND BECOME RULE-BREAKERS



OR WILL THEY FALL INTO LINE & GET PLAYED BY BORIS & CO.. ....





BRING ON PMQ'S TIME - THAT QUITE OFTEN LIVENS FLY ME UP



SOMEONE SHOULD SUGGEST THEY APPLY TO BECOME MP'S OR WHATEVER THEY ALL CLAIM TO KNOW THE ANSWERS ..OTR...



BUT WONT BEAT THE DRUM ON THE STREETS ...ALL WIND AND PISS COMES TO MIND



THEY DO MAKE MY DAY --- THAT HAS TO BE SAID ROLL ON BORIS NEXT FUCK UP..





FOR NOW DANCE to BOJO'S TUNE YOU BASTARDS ...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10287883/Covid-Plan-B-set-triggered-amid-No10-Xmas-party-row.ht

restrictions ....WILL WE SEE THE FLY ME LEFTIES GET ALL EDGY AND BECOME RULE-BREAKERSOR WILL THEY FALL INTO LINE & GET PLAYED BY BORIS & CO.. ....BRING ON PMQ'S TIME - THAT QUITE OFTEN LIVENS FLY ME UPSOMEONE SHOULD SUGGEST THEY APPLY TO BECOME MP'S OR WHATEVER THEY ALL CLAIM TO KNOW THE ANSWERS ..OTR...BUT WONT BEAT THE DRUM ON THE STREETS ...ALL WIND AND PISS COMES TO MINDTHEY DO MAKE MY DAY --- THAT HAS TO BE SAID ROLL ON BORIS NEXT FUCK UP..FOR NOW DANCE to BOJO'S TUNE YOU BASTARDS ... Logged