Author Topic: Angela Merkel Gone  (Read 164 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 AM »
waste of fresh she was - will be remembered as the lady that  ruined Europe ....

but not Britain monkey :ukfist:






https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10287591/Angela-Merkels-16-year-reign-German-chancellor-ends-parliam
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:22:03 PM »
Angela's gone to market.........

What you on about ya Ted loon

Ahhh I get it,German not your first langwidge then.

That explains everything.

🤔🤔🤔x

P.s.      See the sids ain't working again n'that.       

😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:53:18 AM »
GOOD TO SEE YOU BACK BOB LAD.....:like:

AS FUCKING MAD AS EVER ...monkey
Bob_Ender
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:59:06 AM »
Piss off....

BRICK..............I LOVE MY BRICK.

please don't let me have to explain that one to ya.............😎😛x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:41:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:21:31 AM
Nope, took a couple of chancers called Boris and Nigel and a bunch of willing Kool Aid drinkers to properly ruin this country!
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:52:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:41:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:21:31 AM
Nope, took a couple of chancers called Boris and Nigel and a bunch of willing Kool Aid drinkers to properly ruin this country!











Let's hope not - I was not liking what I was getting whilst in the EU with this open-door policy....

I will agree I didn't and don't know enough about Brexit I just voted out.

if the country collapses in years to come due to my Brexit vote - I will have to take it on the chin. like labour should be now for losing at the last election... but hey no they are often the best thing since sliced bread but couldn't get the votes to get them over the line.I wonder why.. such is life I suppose


the labour lot are the best at telling everyone how good they are and how bad everyone else is.... whilst losing when it matters most at the polls.

Politics is the only thing on earth when the losers always  think they are better than the winners ---- monkey

 
