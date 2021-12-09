waste of fresh she was - will be remembered as the lady that ruined Europe ....
but not Britain
Nope, took a couple of chancers called Boris and Nigel and a bunch of willing Kool Aid drinkers to properly ruin this country!
Let's hope not - I was not liking what I was getting whilst in the EU with this open-door policy....
I will agree I didn't and don't know enough about Brexit I just voted out.
if the country collapses in years to come due to my Brexit vote - I will have to take it on the chin. like labour should be now for losing at the last election... but hey no they are often the best thing since sliced bread but couldn't get the votes to get them over the line.I wonder why.. such is life I suppose
the labour lot are the best at telling everyone how good they are and how bad everyone else is.... whilst losing when it matters most at the polls.
Politics is the only thing on earth when the losers always think they are better than the winners ----