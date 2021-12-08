Welcome,
December 08, 2021, 12:49:40 PM
News:
Angela Merkel Gone
Author
Topic: Angela Merkel Gone (Read 52 times)
headset
Posts: 3 755
Angela Merkel Gone
Today
at 11:21:31 AM »
waste of fresh she was - will be remembered as the lady that ruined Europe ....
but not Britain
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10287591/Angela-Merkels-16-year-reign-German-chancellor-ends-parliam
