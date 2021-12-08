Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2021, 10:17:21 AM
Author Topic: JINGLE LOCKDOWN FOR FOOTIE!!!  (Read 48 times)
« on: Today at 08:13:42 AM »
NOW IM MORE BOTHERED ABOUT MISSING THE LIVE SPORTING CALENDAR THAN

BEING ASKED TO STAY INDOORS OVER CHRISTMAS............

IT IS COMING WHEN  U SEE ARTICLES LIKE THIS................



AND TO MAKE THINGS WORSE IVE ALREADY PUT MY BARRY WHITE ORDER IN... souey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16970120/premier-league-christmas-lockdown-fans-stadiums-omicron/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:50:19 AM »
They can fuck right off, I'm not one for protesting but will be very tempted to join anti lockdown ones if they start bringing in anything close to one  :meltdown:
