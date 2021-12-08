Welcome,
December 08, 2021, 10:17:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JINGLE LOCKDOWN FOR FOOTIE!!!
Author
Topic: JINGLE LOCKDOWN FOR FOOTIE!!! (Read 48 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 751
JINGLE LOCKDOWN FOR FOOTIE!!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:13:42 AM »
NOW IM MORE BOTHERED ABOUT MISSING THE LIVE SPORTING CALENDAR THAN
BEING ASKED TO STAY INDOORS OVER CHRISTMAS............
IT IS COMING WHEN U SEE ARTICLES LIKE THIS................
AND TO MAKE THINGS WORSE IVE ALREADY PUT MY BARRY WHITE ORDER IN...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16970120/premier-league-christmas-lockdown-fans-stadiums-omicron/
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 237
Re: JINGLE LOCKDOWN FOR FOOTIE!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:50:19 AM »
They can fuck right off, I'm not one for protesting but will be very tempted to join anti lockdown ones if they start bringing in anything close to one
