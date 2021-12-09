|
Henry Chinaski
edit... so labour themselves are part to blame for the way this country sits at present...
and not because of bootlickers like me...
10 out of 10 for having some crack with the bootlicker comment....and finally no big words with me, please. I ain't got a clue what Libertarianism means- never mind spell it...
Load of nonsense, just like those daft Hartlepool voters interviewed on BBC you are blaming Labour for current "ills", when the Tories have been in power for 11 YEARS
We could have stayed in the EU and reduced immigration by 80%. Brexit is a con to save the super-wealthy from new EU tax avoidance laws
Because you believe the lies of the Daily Mail/Express & Sun you think we are in an immigration crisis. What is really happening is the Tory party has been taken over by Libertarian extremists who are getting on with dismantling the state, privatising the NHS and attacking the rule of law so they cannot be held accountable
Recent bills have all but outlawed peaceful protest, current one allows the Home Office to remove British citizenship from 6M dual nationals without having to inform them. Next will be the slashing of workers rights and further dismantling of the welfare state
It's looking bleak unless enough people wake up and stop believing the lies of right-wing tabloids. You'd have to be an idiot to think that media owned by Murdoch and other non-resident billionaires who pay no taxes in the UK are interested in telling ordinary people the truth
« Last Edit: December 09, 2021, 04:09:44 PM by Henry Chinaski »
headset
With respect henry lad... that's a bit deep for me mucka. I can't be the only mad bastard out there half the country voted tory last time out and have done for 11 yrs or they wouldn't be in power.
I voted for the last time out and was always labour but sadly I see them as a shit show at the moment despite what you or anyone else tells me. As things stand I see the tories as the lesser of 2 evils because unless you follow it in a deep kind of way thats all it is.
I take an interest to kill time whilst on here. Otherwise, I would hardly entertain political talk in a pub. It's full of arguments. Based on one is right and the other is wrong and visa versa. It's the same with religion in reality keep well away from the subject.
on a footnote I've always read the sun since I was a young lad for the tits, sport and that at the time in the bait cabin but still voted labour until last time out. Politics is a fucking true joke when you've got the likes of Bojo and Diane Abbot + Jezza to chose from .... FFS - i went with Boris this time ...
« Last Edit: December 09, 2021, 04:44:35 PM by headset »
Archie Stevens
Nov 13: Carrie hosts a flat party
Nov 27: PM attends leaving do and drinking session
Dec 10: Gavin Williamson hosts DFE party
Dec 14: CCHQ party!
Dec 18: Downing Street bash
Date Unclear: Xmas quiz
According to the BBC an investigation will be held onto 27th of Nov
10th December
and 18th of December
Headset even you must see Boris is in trouble here
Oh and congratulations to Boris and Carrie on their newborn 🎈🎉
Whens the party?
He might get an invite to Raw's Christmas bash.
Lee Hurst live at Eston tute.
VIP seats at Dickies top table.
Lids out of date meat platter.
Kennas dub plate mash up until late.
myboro
With respect henry lad... that's a bit deep for me mucka. I can't be the only mad bastard out there half the country voted tory last time out and have done for 11 yrs or they wouldn't be in power.
Just to add facts to your LIE Headset
2019 had a 67% turnout so 1 in 3 did not vote
Of the 67% the Tories got 43% of those who voted
So in 2019 13.9 Million voted Conservative out of 47.5 Million voters
Not sure how you equate UNDER 30% as being half the country
Tories 29.36%
Labour 21.5%
LDems 8.345%
SNP 2.61%
None of the Above 32.7% so actually they ALL LOST but our system is fucked IMHO
headset
With respect henry lad... that's a bit deep for me mucka. I can't be the only mad bastard out there half the country voted tory last time out and have done for 11 yrs or they wouldn't be in power.
Just to add facts to your LIE Headset
2019 had a 67% turnout so 1 in 3 did not vote
Of the 67% the Tories got 43% of those who voted
So in 2019 13.9 Million voted Conservative out of 47.5 Million voters
Not sure how you equate UNDER 30% as being half the country
Tories 29.36%
Labour 21.5%
LDems 8.345%
SNP 2.61%
None of the Above 32.7% so actually they ALL LOST but our system is fucked IMHO
FFS... not you again.... i will have to check my boxers every morning just make sure you are not in them.
i had an inklin someone would come on with a load of actual numbers --- so I will give you that one.
So just for you i will keep it black and white and in a simple way that tells the story. ( How I See It )
The conservatives won the last election - The other parties lost ... [ fact ]
the Uk voted Brexit - not remain { fact }
Hope that clears things up - come back and tell me who wins the next election and if it's you party pick then you can gloat...
And I will tell you why I should win the lottery every week but I never do......actually I will tell you now - it's called tough luck I didn't pick the right numbers! Is it sinking in yet
Get over it fella you backed the loser last time out - next time you might back the winner and if you do I will say fair play to you if my party doesn't win and I will play and live to their rules..... that's how it works whether I like it or not.
Enjoy your day pal......the system is fucked you say - it was the same for all at the time of voting - another excuse when you lose - you are as bad as Warnock for excuses when boro used to lost...enjoy life and keep away from politics if it hurts you that much when you don't back the winner.
El Capitan
Nov 13: Carrie hosts a flat party
Nov 27: PM attends leaving do and drinking session
Dec 10: Gavin Williamson hosts DFE party
Dec 14: CCHQ party!
Dec 18: Downing Street bash
Date Unclear: Xmas quiz
According to the BBC an investigation will be held onto 27th of Nov
10th December
and 18th of December
Headset even you must see Boris is in trouble here
Oh and congratulations to Boris and Carrie on their newborn 🎈🎉
Whens the party?
He might get an invite to Raw's Christmas bash.Lee Hurst live at Eston tute.
VIP seats at Dickies top table.
Lids out of date meat platter.
Kennas dub plate mash up until late.
