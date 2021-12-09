MF(c) DOOM

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #50 on: Today at 09:31:00 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:29:53 PM Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.



No, no, no Robbso. Everything has to be seen through a prism of left or right. Whether its Brexit or what beer you drink. Its the level of debate now and so tedious



Boris has always been a chaotic cracker jack with a proven difficult relationship with the truth, even by politician standards. He was never going to be a competent PM. His problem is that it's not just his opponents are highlighting that, people in his party, and people who voted for him are starting to realise it as well

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #51 on: Today at 10:57:24 AM » Headset was making a valid point that Boris is Teflon and will likely get away with this story. And that the left will be incensed if he does



Theres a subtle difference between the actual story and the reaction to the story which Headset was making. I guess the hard of thinking cant grasp that nuance!

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #52 on: Today at 11:57:11 AM »

Why is there a difference between the left being upset and everyone being upset? These people are making the rules which apply to everyone regardless of their political allegiances then blatantly ignoring them because they think they can. Tory backbenchers are rightly condemning bojo, are they lefties Logged

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #53 on: Today at 12:23:56 PM » The thing is the lefties get so wound up over the shit show in power, but won't admit the shit show, liers or whatever name you want to call them today is only power because the opposition is and was an even bigger shit show last time at the polls....its poitless winding yourself up they have another 2 years in power minimum. Things wont change much under another tory leader... the rants will still continue



I know like a little wind up on the politics side because I know OTR like to have a little read of this gaff, but for what its worth i think the tories will win again next time out.......

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #54 on: Today at 12:34:50 PM » Headset said if Boris survives this he really is Teflon.



And that the left will be enraged



I cant believe Im having to explain this again but clearly survives means stay in a job. And the Tories on back benches wouldnt want Boris gone in the same way the left would



What headset didnt say but you have is that everybody is upset which is totally different to wanting him to resign



Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #56 on: Today at 12:42:10 PM » nobody will want the job during covid I've said it elsewhere red or blue... so he will live on for me...as big a mess as all this is.... when i say wind up i mean i like to put links up about the tories and labour for the proper lot to get would up over...



the current situation I agree with all is one massive shit show but covid will keep him in power ....you don't know what is on the cards next because of it...no new leader will want that at the moment

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #57 on: Today at 12:46:46 PM » Maybe I'm a bit cynical, but wondering when they decided to induce his Missus to produced his N'th child by an N'th mother to change the subject?

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #58 on: Today at 12:48:50 PM »  Nov 13: Carrie hosts a flat party

 Nov 27: PM attends leaving do and drinking session

 Dec 10: Gavin Williamson hosts DFE party

 Dec 14: CCHQ party!

 Dec 18: Downing Street bash

 Date Unclear: Xmas quiz



According to the BBC an investigation will be held onto 27th of Nov

10th December

and 18th of December



Headset even you must see Boris is in trouble here



Oh and congratulations to Boris and Carrie on their newborn 🎈🎉



Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #60 on: Today at 12:50:24 PM » Javed would take it, he took the health secretary job instantly. The cabinet owe their jobs to boris so wont depose him, however no one is untouchable. Take Maggie for example, she got shafted*cough* if the government believe he is a big enough embarrassment he will go.

What we agree on is if it wasnt for the Labour Party the Labour Party would be in power.

Starmer and co are shit.



What we agree on is if it wasnt for the Labour Party the Labour Party would be in power.

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #62 on: Today at 12:52:44 PM »

Good for her.



Load of nonsense, just like those daft Hartlepool voters interviewed on BBC you are blaming Labour for current "ills", when the Tories have been in power for 11 YEARS





We could have stayed in the EU and reduced immigration by 80%. Brexit is a con to save the super-wealthy from new EU tax avoidance laws



Because you believe the lies of the Daily Mail/Express & Sun you think we are in an immigration crisis. What is really happening is the Tory party has been taken over by Libertarian extremists who are getting on with dismantling the state, privatising the NHS and attacking the rule of law so they cannot be held accountable



Recent bills have all but outlawed peaceful protest, current one allows the Home Office to remove British citizenship from 6M dual nationals without having to inform them. Next will be the slashing of workers rights and further dismantling of the welfare state



With respect henry lad... that's a bit deep for me mucka. I can't be the only mad bastard out there half the country voted tory last time out and have done for 11 yrs or they wouldn't be in power.



I voted for the last time out and was always labour but sadly I see them as a shit show at the moment despite what you or anyone else tells me. As things stand I see the tories as the lesser of 2 evils because unless you follow it in a deep kind of way thats all it is.



I take an interest to kill time whilst on here. Otherwise, I would hardly entertain political talk in a pub. It's full of arguments. Based on one is right and the other is wrong and visa versa. It's the same with religion in reality keep well away from the subject.



