edit... so labour themselves are part to blame for the way this country sits at present...
and not because of bootlickers like me...
10 out of 10 for having some crack with the bootlicker comment....and finally no big words with me, please. I ain't got a clue what Libertarianism means- never mind spell it...
Load of nonsense, just like those daft Hartlepool voters interviewed on BBC you are blaming Labour for current "ills", when the Tories have been in power for 11 YEARS
We could have stayed in the EU and reduced immigration by 80%. Brexit is a con to save the super-wealthy from new EU tax avoidance laws
Because you believe the lies of the Daily Mail/Express & Sun you think we are in an immigration crisis. What is really happening is the Tory party has been taken over by Libertarian extremists who are getting on with dismantling the state, privatising the NHS and attacking the rule of law so they cannot be held accountable
Recent bills have all but outlawed peaceful protest, current one allows the Home Office to remove British citizenship from 6M dual nationals without having to inform them. Next will be the slashing of workers rights and further dismantling of the welfare state
It's looking bleak unless enough people wake up and stop believing the lies of right-wing tabloids. You'd have to be an idiot to think that media owned by Murdoch and other non-resident billionaires who pay no taxes in the UK are interested in telling ordinary people the truth
With respect henry lad... that's a bit deep for me mucka. I can't be the only mad bastard out there half the country voted tory last time out and have done for 11 yrs or they wouldn't be in power.
I voted for the last time out and was always labour but sadly I see them as a shit show at the moment despite what you or anyone else tells me. As things stand I see the tories as the lesser of 2 evils because unless you follow it in a deep kind of way thats all it is.
I take an interest to kill time whilst on here. Otherwise, I would hardly entertain political talk in a pub. It's full of arguments. Based on one is right and the other is wrong and visa versa. It's the same with religion in reality keep well away from the subject.
on a footnote I've always read the sun since I was a young lad for the tits, sport and that at the time in the bait cabin but still voted labour until last time out. Politics is a fucking true joke when you've got the likes of Bojo and Diane Abbot + Jezza to chose from .... FFS - i went with Boris this time ...