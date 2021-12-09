Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2021, 03:15:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is the party over Bojo  (Read 752 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 570



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:31:00 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:29:53 PM
Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.

No, no, no Robbso. Everything has to be seen through a prism of left or right. Whether its Brexit or what beer you drink. Its the level of debate now and so tedious

Boris has always been a chaotic cracker jack with a proven difficult relationship with the truth, even by politician standards. He was never going to be a competent PM. His problem is that it's not just his opponents are highlighting that, people in his party, and people who voted for him are starting to realise it as well
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 493


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:57:24 AM »
Headset was making a valid point that Boris is Teflon and will likely get away with this story. And that the left will be incensed if he does

Theres a subtle difference between the actual story and the reaction to the story which Headset was making. I guess the hard of thinking cant grasp that nuance!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 454


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:57:11 AM »
Why is there a difference between the left being upset and everyone being upset? These people are making the rules which apply to everyone regardless of their political allegiances then blatantly ignoring them because they think they can. Tory backbenchers are rightly condemning bojo, are they lefties
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:23:56 PM »
The thing is the lefties get so wound up over the shit show in power, but won't admit the shit show, liers or whatever name you want to call them today is only power because the opposition is and was an even bigger shit show last time at the polls....its poitless winding yourself up they have another 2 years in power minimum. Things wont change much under another tory leader... the rants will still continue

I know like a little wind up on the politics side because I know OTR like to have a little read of this gaff, but for what its worth i think the tories will win again next time out.......
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 493


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:34:50 PM »
Headset said if Boris survives this he really is Teflon.

And that the left will be enraged

I cant believe Im having to explain this again but clearly survives means stay in a job. And the Tories on back benches wouldnt want Boris gone in the same way the left would

What headset didnt say but you have is that everybody is upset which is totally different to wanting him to resign

Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 454


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:37:53 PM »
Headset is on a constant windup. souey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:42:10 PM »
nobody will want the job during covid I've said it elsewhere red or blue... so he will live on for me...as big a mess as all this is.... when i say wind up i mean i like to put links up about the tories and labour for the proper lot to get would up over...

the current situation I agree with all is one massive shit show but covid will keep him in power ....you don't know what is on the cards next because of it...no new leader will want that at the moment
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 186


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:46:46 PM »
Maybe I'm a bit cynical, but wondering when they decided to induce his Missus to produced his N'th child by an N'th mother to change the subject?
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 493


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:48:50 PM »
 Nov 13: Carrie hosts a flat party
 Nov 27: PM attends leaving do and drinking session
 Dec 10: Gavin Williamson hosts DFE party
 Dec 14: CCHQ party!
 Dec 18: Downing Street bash
 Date Unclear: Xmas quiz

According to the BBC an investigation will be held onto 27th of Nov
10th December
and 18th of December

Headset even you must see Boris is in trouble here

Oh and congratulations to Boris and Carrie on their newborn 🎈🎉

Whens the party?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:50:14 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:34:50 PM
Headset said if Boris survives this he really is Teflon.

And that the left will be enraged

I cant believe Im having to explain this again but clearly survives means stay in a job. And the Tories on back benches wouldnt want Boris gone in the same way the left would

What headset didnt say but you have is that everybody is upset which is totally different to wanting him to resign






:like:


correct he is practically on a free ride due to covid - no sane person would want that job at the moment - or the would have outed him by now
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 454


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:50:24 PM »
Javed would take it, he took the health secretary job instantly. The cabinet owe their jobs to boris so wont depose him, however no one is untouchable. Take Maggie for example, she got shafted*cough* if the government believe he is a big enough embarrassment he will go.

What we agree on is if it wasnt for the Labour Party the Labour Party would be in power.
Starmer and co are shit.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:51:48 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:48:50 PM
 Nov 13: Carrie hosts a flat party
 Nov 27: PM attends leaving do and drinking session
 Dec 10: Gavin Williamson hosts DFE party
 Dec 14: CCHQ party!
 Dec 18: Downing Street bash
 Date Unclear: Xmas quiz

According to the BBC an investigation will be held onto 27th of Nov
10th December
and 18th of December

Headset even you must see Boris is in trouble here

Oh and congratulations to Boris and Carrie on their newborn 🎈🎉

Whens the party?


He is only trouble - if someone is wanting to step up to the plate...ive said that all along :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 298


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:52:44 PM »
Dehenna Davidson (Tory, Bishop Auckland) has just announced she will vote against the vaccine passport etc measures.

Good for her.  :like:
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 548


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:10:25 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:52:44 PM
Dehenna Davidson (Tory, Bishop Auckland) has just announced she will vote against the vaccine passport etc measures.

Good for her.  :like:

 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 