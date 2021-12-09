MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 570 Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #50 on: Today at 09:31:00 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:29:53 PM Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.



No, no, no Robbso. Everything has to be seen through a prism of left or right. Whether its Brexit or what beer you drink. Its the level of debate now and so tedious



Boris has always been a chaotic cracker jack with a proven difficult relationship with the truth, even by politician standards. He was never going to be a competent PM. His problem is that it's not just his opponents are highlighting that, people in his party, and people who voted for him are starting to realise it as well