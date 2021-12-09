Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is the party over Bojo  (Read 658 times)
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:31:00 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:29:53 PM
Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.

No, no, no Robbso. Everything has to be seen through a prism of left or right. Whether its Brexit or what beer you drink. Its the level of debate now and so tedious

Boris has always been a chaotic cracker jack with a proven difficult relationship with the truth, even by politician standards. He was never going to be a competent PM. His problem is that it's not just his opponents are highlighting that, people in his party, and people who voted for him are starting to realise it as well
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:57:24 AM
Headset was making a valid point that Boris is Teflon and will likely get away with this story. And that the left will be incensed if he does

Theres a subtle difference between the actual story and the reaction to the story which Headset was making. I guess the hard of thinking cant grasp that nuance!
