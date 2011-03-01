Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is the party over Bojo  (Read 537 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 07:39:29 AM »
Ant and Dec taking the piss now.  :basil:
Pack of bullshitting bastards.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 AM »
monkey

If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...


The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:49:53 AM »
He's a car crash and his own lot will do him in at some point, don't think that's yet but getting closer  :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:56:36 AM »
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:01:20 AM »
i get what you are saying - I was just highlighting how pathetic British politics is currently at.
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 AM »
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:34:25 AM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern

I have, theyre laughing in our faces

Which makes the official line total bollocks



Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:56:36 AM
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!

That's the issue, our Christmas wasn't great and it hit my wife hard after a long 9 months but that's nothing compared to those who lost people in lockdowns and weren't allowed to see them or console each other at funerals.  I can understand them being very angry.

To be honest I
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 AM »
Yes he'll survive it, no bother.

I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.  :alf:
As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.

I think either Truss or Sunak will be the next PM.
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 AM »
Sunak is definitely the next PM.

He ticks all the boxes.
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 AM »
Boris will be ok, this is just another little storm in a teacup. It's not like he has taken us into an illegal war or something.
  More to do with 24/7 media throthing at the mouth.

Trump was right.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 AM »
He'll be fine by this afternoon after Starmer misses the open goal as usual at PMQs  rava
Winston
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:23:34 AM »
This will probably be Boris response to Starmer later 


headset
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:28:25 AM
Yes he'll survive it, no bother.

I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.  :alf:
As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.

I think either Truss or Sunak will be the next PM.

That's the bit I enjoy the frothing lefties over the road....pages, and pages of screaming lefties. God, it will be fun after the next election when the dirty bastards will still find themselves out in the cold. The day can't come quick enough i wonder if the penny will drop then.

They know why labour wont get in at the polls = they just wont say it monkey
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:29:53 PM »
Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:42:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:29:53 PM
Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.

Indeed Robbso!
Winston
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:28:55 PM »
After watching the news Ive changed my mind and think Johnson is in massive trouble here

Henry Chinaski

« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:16:03 PM »
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019
headset
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:35:12 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 02:28:55 PM
After watching the news Ive changed my mind and think Johnson is in massive trouble here



monkey

keep them coming Winston .... I like a sense of humour and piss-take.

life is often too serious for some.
headset
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:42:44 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 03:16:03 PM
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019

I'm sorry pal and you like me are rightly entitled to a voice and a vote

I'm voting tory again ..... just to watch and read fly should they win again...mick

you might not like this but I blame labour for becoming that shite as a party for the reason this country voted tory last time out. You can waffle on as much as you like....labour fucked up....whilst the tories hoovered up....

even I could have worn a blue ribbon and probably won in many parts of the UK. Instead, I just gave them my vote... and before you ask or mention it i dont want a open door policy either under any party.

edit... so labour themselves are part to blame for the way this country sits at present...
and not because of bootlickers like me...monkey 10 out of 10 for having some crack with the bootlicker comment....and finally no big words with me, please. I ain't got a clue what Libertarianism means- never mind spell it...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:51:49 PM by headset » Logged
Bernie
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:57:22 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 03:16:03 PM
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019

Oh dear - another brainwashed wokist  :alf: :nige:
Henry Chinaski

« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:41:20 PM »
Everyone knows your politics are hard right Bernie - your racist thread nearly brought down this forum and you had to issue a grovelling apology rava
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:09:16 PM »
Hope so.The bloated oaf is nothing more than an Old Etonian toe rag.
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:04:30 PM »
Here comes the deflection, plan B
Itchy_ring
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:11:36 PM »
It's plan B light, passport or lateral flow for the footy
Robbso
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:16:48 PM »
Work from home.
Winston
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:26:55 PM »
Key workers are required to go to work

But if you can work from home, work from home even if youre a key worker (but my boss always thinks the key part is key worker trumps work from home)

But the CCGs usually over ride her
Snoozy
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:42:14 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:11:36 PM
It's plan B light, passport or lateral flow for the footy

Unlucky, Robbso. Ill still be at the matches for a while yet  :lenin:
Robbso
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:44:18 PM »
Are you sure, will THEY allow it charles THE FUCKERS

Fans will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend top-level sport in England under new Covid-19 rules.
Snoozy
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:17:42 PM »
LFT for me so see you at Blackpool. We should meet up for a drink
Winston
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:26:25 PM »
Robbso, why dont redroar want you as a member (according to recent messages)

Presumably neither does FMTTM 

Im neither banned from FMTTM or RR
Robbso
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:28:07 PM »
 Why the fuck would I want a drink with you in Blackpool  :basil:I wouldnt meet you in Boro
Winston
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 PM »
Robbso why dont you fuck and off to FMTTM
Winston
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:31:20 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:28:07 PM
Why the fuck would I want a drink with you in Blackpool  :basil:I wouldnt meet you in Boro

Freak
Robbso
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:34:54 PM »
You been drinking soft lad dont let that mask slip too far. Youve tried so hard.
Winston
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 PM »
Nope youre having a go at anyone who thinks Labour are shit, even when they are

You're clearly thick as shit
Robbso
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 PM »
Labour are shit, Ive said so often enough, selective reading from our newbie. I blame the booze :wanker:
Winston
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:04:44 PM »
I bet sites want you to fuck off

You offer nothing but negativity and by the sounds of it yellow teeth

Fuck off Robbso
Snoozy
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:06:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:28:07 PM
Why the fuck would I want a drink with you in Blackpool  :basil:I wouldnt meet you in Boro

Aw, youve spoiled my Christmas now.  :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 PM »
At least I dont pretend to be someone Im not. Calm down, youre wrong it happens, even to you. Yellow teeth charles Im glad theyre in my head at my age.
Winston
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 PM »
What does Robbso contribute?

Asking for a friend?
Robbso
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:06:49 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:28:07 PM
Why the fuck would I want a drink with you in Blackpool  :basil:I wouldnt meet you in Boro

Aw, youve spoiled my Christmas now.  :wanker:


Sorry fella, Im always about match day if you want to buy me a pint that badly.
Robbso
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:12:27 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:10:19 PM
What does Robbso contribute?

Asking for a friend?
:meltdown: cry
Winston
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:14:54 PM »
Seriously lets do it

Ill meet you

Fuck you yellow teeth
Robbso
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 PM »
Lets do what?

Go and sleep it off 
myboro
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:24:47 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 03:16:03 PM
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019

OK apart from Winston being a Snowflake and wanting to "Cancel Culture" Robbso can those who still support Johnson answer why you are not annoyed at what he has done in office.

In paticular they saw Covid as a way to make money as put above
" the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies..."

In light of that why are you annoyed at Robbso or Immigrants or poor People or those without power and not those actually costing the Tax payer so much cash, I know there is no such thing as Taxpayers Cash but dropping to your level  :alf:



£36 Billion on Test and Trace went somewhere, Johnson/Sunak have PRINTED £400 Billion but nobody has asked for 2 years how are you going to pay for it.
Winston
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:16:48 AM »
Genuinely feel empathy for people Robbso abuses

#justsayin

Winston
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:46:10 AM »
Sorry what?

This is all a conspiracy to make money by Boris from covid and to take off the poor and a way to be more corrupt and dismantle democracy

Yeah course

