Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2021, 07:21:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is the party over Bojo  (Read 345 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 436


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:39:29 AM »
Ant and Dec taking the piss now.  :basil:
Pack of bullshitting bastards.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 760


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:27 AM »
monkey

If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...


The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 244


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:53 AM »
He's a car crash and his own lot will do him in at some point, don't think that's yet but getting closer  :wanker:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 436


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:36 AM »
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 760


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:20 AM »
i get what you are saying - I was just highlighting how pathetic British politics is currently at.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 478


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:34 AM »
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 188



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 478


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:43:53 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:34:25 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern

I have, theyre laughing in our faces

Which makes the official line total bollocks



« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:54 AM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 244


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:47:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:56:36 AM
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!

That's the issue, our Christmas wasn't great and it hit my wife hard after a long 9 months but that's nothing compared to those who lost people in lockdowns and weren't allowed to see them or console each other at funerals.  I can understand them being very angry.

To be honest I
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 294


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:25 AM »
Yes he'll survive it, no bother.

I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.  :alf:
As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.

I think either Truss or Sunak will be the next PM.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 901


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:45:19 AM »
Sunak is definitely the next PM.

He ticks all the boxes.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 901


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:51:44 AM »
Boris will be ok, this is just another little storm in a teacup. It's not like he has taken us into an illegal war or something.
  More to do with 24/7 media throthing at the mouth.

Trump was right.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 244


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:56:57 AM »
He'll be fine by this afternoon after Starmer misses the open goal as usual at PMQs  rava
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 478


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:23:34 AM »
This will probably be Boris response to Starmer later 


Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 760


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:31:20 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:28:25 AM
Yes he'll survive it, no bother.

I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.  :alf:
As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.

I think either Truss or Sunak will be the next PM.

That's the bit I enjoy the frothing lefties over the road....pages, and pages of screaming lefties. God, it will be fun after the next election when the dirty bastards will still find themselves out in the cold. The day can't come quick enough i wonder if the penny will drop then.

They know why labour wont get in at the polls = they just wont say it monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 436


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:29:53 PM »
Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 184


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:42:09 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:29:53 PM
Ill repeat it for the hard of thinking. Its got fuck all to with left or right, its about right and wrong. Hes a lying, devious twat.

Indeed Robbso!
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 478


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:28:55 PM »
After watching the news Ive changed my mind and think Johnson is in massive trouble here

« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:39 PM by Winston » Logged
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:16:03 PM »
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 760


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:35:12 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:28:55 PM
After watching the news Ive changed my mind and think Johnson is in massive trouble here



monkey

keep them coming Winston .... I like a sense of humour and piss-take.

life is often too serious for some.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 760


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:42:44 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 03:16:03 PM
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019

I'm sorry pal and you like me are rightly entitled to a voice and a vote

I'm voting tory again ..... just to watch and read fly should they win again...mick

you might not like this but I blame labour for becoming that shite as a party for the reason this country voted tory last time out. You can waffle on as much as you like....labour fucked up....whilst the tories hoovered up....

even I could have worn a blue ribbon and probably won in many parts of the UK. Instead, I just gave them my vote... and before you ask or mention it i dont want a open door policy either under any party.

edit... so labour themselves are part to blame for the way this country sits at present...
and not because of bootlickers like me...monkey 10 out of 10 for having some crack with the bootlicker comment....and finally no big words with me, please. I ain't got a clue what Libertarianism means- never mind spell it...
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:49 PM by headset » Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 294


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:57:22 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 03:16:03 PM
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids

Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...

England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019

Oh dear - another brainwashed wokist  :alf: :nige:
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:41:20 PM »
Everyone knows your politics are hard right Bernie - your racist thread nearly brought down this forum and you had to issue a grovelling apology rava
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 215


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:09:16 PM »
Hope so.The bloated oaf is nothing more than an Old Etonian toe rag.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 436


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:04:30 PM »
Here comes the deflection, plan B
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 244


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:11:36 PM »
It's plan B light, passport or lateral flow for the footy
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 436


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:16:48 PM »
Work from home.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 