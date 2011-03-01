Robbso

Is the party over Bojo

Pack of bullshitting bastards. Ant and Dec taking the piss now.

headset

Re: Is the party over Bojo



If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...





If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...

The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing

Itchy_ring

Re: Is the party over Bojo
He's a car crash and his own lot will do him in at some point, don't think that's yet but getting closer

Robbso

Re: Is the party over Bojo
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!

headset

Re: Is the party over Bojo
i get what you are saying - I was just highlighting how pathetic British politics is currently at.



Winston

Re: Is the party over Bojo



Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party? hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Itchy_ring

That's the issue, our Christmas wasn't great and it hit my wife hard after a long 9 months but that's nothing compared to those who lost people in lockdowns and weren't allowed to see them or console each other at funerals. I can understand them being very angry.

To be honest I



Bernie

Re: Is the party over Bojo



I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.

As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.



kippers

Re: Is the party over Bojo
Boris will be ok, this is just another little storm in a teacup. It's not like he has taken us into an illegal war or something.

More to do with 24/7 media throthing at the mouth.

Trump was right.



headset

That's the bit I enjoy the frothing lefties over the road....pages, and pages of screaming lefties. God, it will be fun after the next election when the dirty bastards will still find themselves out in the cold. The day can't come quick enough i wonder if the penny will drop then.

They know why labour wont get in at the polls = they just wont say it



Robbso

Winston

Posts: 478 Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:28:55 PM »



Henry Chinaski

Re: Is the party over Bojo
Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids



Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...



headset

I'm sorry pal and you like me are rightly entitled to a voice and a vote



I'm voting tory again ..... just to watch and read fly should they win again...



you might not like this but I blame labour for becoming that shite as a party for the reason this country voted tory last time out. You can waffle on as much as you like....labour fucked up....whilst the tories hoovered up....



even I could have worn a blue ribbon and probably won in many parts of the UK. Instead, I just gave them my vote... and before you ask or mention it i dont want a open door policy either under any party.



edit... so labour themselves are part to blame for the way this country sits at present...

Bernie

