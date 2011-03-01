Few clueless people on here like Headset that are easily manipulated by right-wing tabloids
Daily Mail screams IMMIGRANTS! and they lap it up - turning a blind eye while the most corrupt and incompetent government of a lifetime dismantles UK democracy and funnels off billions in public funds to themselves and their cronies...
England is f*cked because about 40% of it's voters are bootlicking imbeciles, brought up to doff their cap to their "betters" from Eton and accept lies from government and the media. Most working class Tories in the NE have zero clue as to what Libertarianism is - can't spell it, no idea that's what they voted for in 2019
I'm sorry pal and you like me are rightly entitled to a voice and a vote
I'm voting tory again ..... just to watch and read fly should they win again...
you might not like this but I blame labour for becoming that shite as a party for the reason this country voted tory last time out. You can waffle on as much as you like....labour fucked up....whilst the tories hoovered up....
even I could have worn a blue ribbon and probably won in many parts of the UK. Instead, I just gave them my vote... and before you ask or mention it i dont want a open door policy either under any party.
edit... so labour themselves are part to blame for the way this country sits at present...
and not because of bootlickers like me...
10 out of 10 for having some crack with the bootlicker comment....and finally no big words with me, please. I ain't got a clue what Libertarianism means- never mind spell it...