Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2021, 12:49:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is the party over Bojo  (Read 158 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 433


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:39:29 AM »
Ant and Dec taking the piss now.  :basil:
Pack of bullshitting bastards.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 755


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:27 AM »
monkey

If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...


The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 238


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:53 AM »
He's a car crash and his own lot will do him in at some point, don't think that's yet but getting closer  :wanker:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 433


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:36 AM »
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 755


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:20 AM »
i get what you are saying - I was just highlighting how pathetic British politics is currently at.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 475


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:34 AM »
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 188



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 475


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:43:53 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:34:25 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern

I have, theyre laughing in our faces

Which makes the official line total bollocks



« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:54 AM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 238


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:47:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:56:36 AM
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!

That's the issue, our Christmas wasn't great and it hit my wife hard after a long 9 months but that's nothing compared to those who lost people in lockdowns and weren't allowed to see them or console each other at funerals.  I can understand them being very angry.

To be honest I
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 292


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:25 AM »
Yes he'll survive it, no bother.

I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.  :alf:
As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.

I think either Truss or Sunak will be the next PM.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 900


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:45:19 AM »
Sunak is definitely the next PM.

He ticks all the boxes.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 900


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:51:44 AM »
Boris will be ok, this is just another little storm in a teacup. It's not like he has taken us into an illegal war or something.
  More to do with 24/7 media throthing at the mouth.

Trump was right.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 238


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:56:57 AM »
He'll be fine by this afternoon after Starmer misses the open goal as usual at PMQs  rava
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 475


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:23:34 AM »
This will probably be Boris response to Starmer later 


Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 755


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:31:20 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:28:25 AM
Yes he'll survive it, no bother.

I'm loving the way it's winding the lefties up though - they think they can smell blood - silly cunts.  :alf:
As for people saying he's on borrowed time - all premierships come to an end at some point. Literally from the day you get the job the clock is ticking till your exit.

I think either Truss or Sunak will be the next PM.

That's the bit I enjoy the frothing lefties over the road....pages, and pages of screaming lefties. God, it will be fun after the next election when the dirty bastards will still find themselves out in the cold. The day can't come quick enough i wonder if the penny will drop then.

They know why labour wont get in at the polls = they just wont say it monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 