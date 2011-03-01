Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!
That's the issue, our Christmas wasn't great and it hit my wife hard after a long 9 months but that's nothing compared to those who lost people in lockdowns and weren't allowed to see them or console each other at funerals. I can understand them being very angry.
To be honest I