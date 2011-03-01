Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2021, 10:17:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is the party over Bojo  (Read 79 times)
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 433


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:39:29 AM »
Ant and Dec taking the piss now.  :basil:
Pack of bullshitting bastards.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 751


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:27 AM »
monkey

If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...


The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 237


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:53 AM »
He's a car crash and his own lot will do him in at some point, don't think that's yet but getting closer  :wanker:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 433


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:36 AM »
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 751


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:20 AM »
i get what you are saying - I was just highlighting how pathetic British politics is currently at.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 474


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:34 AM »
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 188



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 474


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:43:53 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:34:25 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:17:34 AM
Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replaced

Does Boris still deny their even was a party?   hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party  :wanker:

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern

I have, theyre laughing in our faces

Which makes the official line total bollocks



« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:54 AM by Winston » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 237


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:47:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:56:36 AM
Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!

That's the issue, our Christmas wasn't great and it hit my wife hard after a long 9 months but that's nothing compared to those who lost people in lockdowns and weren't allowed to see them or console each other at funerals.  I can understand them being very angry.

To be honest I
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 