Is the party over Bojo « on: Today at 07:39:29 AM »

Pack of bullshitting bastards. Ant and Dec taking the piss now.Pack of bullshitting bastards. Logged

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:46:27 AM »



If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...





The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing If he survives this one he is Mr. Teflon...The mad left will be spitting feathers if he pulls this great escape off - the thing is no one really wants them mad bastards (labour) in charge - as daft as Boris is... its all very embarrasing Logged

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:49:53 AM » He's a car crash and his own lot will do him in at some point, don't think that's yet but getting closer

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:36 AM » Anger is rising. They banned social gatherings, families visiting people in hospitals and care homes, restricted numbers at funerals then held Xmas parties.Fuck all to do with the loony left, who will follow their rules now. They dont!!

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:20 AM » i get what you are saying - I was just highlighting how pathetic British politics is currently at.



Logged

Re: Is the party over Bojo « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:34 AM »



Does Boris still deny their even was a party? hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party Probably wil fight this one off as he usually does but at some point he looks like he will be replacedDoes Boris still deny their even was a party?hard to believe but right now the official line is there wasnt even a party Logged

Have you seen the video of the laughing woman at the lectern