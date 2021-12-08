Welcome,
December 08, 2021
Qanon
Author
Topic: Qanon (Read 158 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 188
Qanon
On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 188
Re: Qanon
Its simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werent mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 243
Re: Qanon
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 188
Re: Qanon
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:52:29 PM
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole
Sounds like you are watching it.
Scary as fuck, really
Snoozy
Posts: 543
Re: Qanon
Not a fucking clue what youre on about in spite of what Robbso might say about me. But if its something to do with brainwashing bullshit etc Im guessing its a new Freeview BBC news channel?
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 184
Re: Qanon
They are the dregs of society who feel the Trump Presidency has in someway legitimised their unhinged hatred. Sadly a significant number of Right Wing hate mongers are, not only basking in the glow of media attention, but are happily engorging their bank accounts on the back of it!
headset
Posts: 3 760
Re: Qanon
I dint watch it - I take it relates or is similar to this article - all very disturbing...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16964095/inside-uk-qanon-conspiracy-theory-kate-shemirani/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 243
Re: Qanon
Watched a bit and have seen other programmes on it, absolutely crazy but very difficult to argue against their beliefs when they are so far gone, exactly like a religious cult
John Theone
Posts: 469
Re: Qanon
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:18:29 PM
On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty
You on about this?
Has to be fake they are all too skinny to be genuine and why cover their faces?
https://nationalzero.com/2021/12/08/saturday-maga-rally-in-dc-widely-seen-as-false-flag-by-alt-right/
