« on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 PM » On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 PM » Its simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werent mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 PM » Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 PM » Not a fucking clue what youre on about in spite of what Robbso might say about me. But if its something to do with brainwashing bullshit etc Im guessing its a new Freeview BBC news channel?

« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:14:06 AM » They are the dregs of society who feel the Trump Presidency has in someway legitimised their unhinged hatred. Sadly a significant number of Right Wing hate mongers are, not only basking in the glow of media attention, but are happily engorging their bank accounts on the back of it!

« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:51:23 AM »







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16964095/inside-uk-qanon-conspiracy-theory-kate-shemirani/ I dint watch it - I take it relates or is similar to this article - all very disturbing...