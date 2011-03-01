Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Qanon « on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 PM » On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Qanon « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 PM » Its simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werent mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth

Itchy_ring

Re: Qanon « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 PM » Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole

Snoozy

Re: Qanon « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 PM » Not a fucking clue what youre on about in spite of what Robbso might say about me. But if its something to do with brainwashing bullshit etc Im guessing its a new Freeview BBC news channel?