Author Topic: Qanon  (Read 87 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 PM »
On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 PM »
Its simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werent mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 PM »
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole  lost
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:52:29 PM
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole  lost

Sounds like you are watching it.  :alf:

Scary as fuck, really
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 PM »
Not a fucking clue what youre on about in spite of what Robbso might say about me. But if its something to do with brainwashing bullshit etc Im guessing its a new Freeview BBC news channel?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:14:06 AM »
They are the dregs of society who feel the Trump Presidency has in someway legitimised their unhinged hatred. Sadly a significant number of Right Wing hate mongers are, not only basking in the glow of media attention, but are happily engorging their bank accounts on the back of it!
