December 07, 2021, 11:56:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Qanon
Author
Topic: Qanon (Read 50 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 186
Qanon
Today
at 10:18:29 PM »
On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 186
Re: Qanon
Today
at 10:25:50 PM »
Its simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werent mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 232
Re: Qanon
Today
at 10:52:29 PM »
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 186
Re: Qanon
Today
at 10:55:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 10:52:29 PM
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole
Sounds like you are watching it.
Scary as fuck, really
Snoozy
Posts: 542
Re: Qanon
Today
at 11:52:28 PM »
Not a fucking clue what youre on about in spite of what Robbso might say about me. But if its something to do with brainwashing bullshit etc Im guessing its a new Freeview BBC news channel?
