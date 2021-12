Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 186







Posts: 17 186 Qanon « on: Today at 10:18:29 PM » On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 186







Posts: 17 186 Re: Qanon « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:25:50 PM » Itís simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werenít mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 232





Posts: 3 232 Re: Qanon « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:29 PM » Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole Logged