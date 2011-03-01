Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2021, 11:56:23 PM
Author Topic: Qanon  (Read 47 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 10:18:29 PM »
On telly. I have missed how widespread these fucking lunatics are, especially in USA. Jesus on a bike, they are naughty
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:25:50 PM »
Its simple psychology, tell banging lies all day long and blame the State and the mainstream media for fake news. Funny as, if they werent mainly Republican rednecks armed to their nutcase teeth
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:29 PM »
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole  lost
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:55:33 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:52:29 PM
Definitely been a few round these parts in the past who were well on their way down the rabbit hole  lost

Sounds like you are watching it.  :alf:

Scary as fuck, really
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:52:28 PM »
Not a fucking clue what youre on about in spite of what Robbso might say about me. But if its something to do with brainwashing bullshit etc Im guessing its a new Freeview BBC news channel?
Logged
