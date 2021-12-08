Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rod Liddle Durham Uni  (Read 223 times)
« on: Yesterday at 03:20:03 PM »
Had a rant about a few things some of the poor little darlings thought were unacceptable so some walked out and now the professor who organised it is in trouble, what a sad pathetic world, those that walked out either turned up just to do that or had no idea who they were going to see either way raises questions about what they are doing at a top uni   :meltdown:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281755/University-professor-called-students-pathetic-woke-walkout-faces-investigation.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1638886745%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:38:02 PM »
Quality response from his wife to the mob

https://twitter.com/RDuskedd/status/1467108984247230469?t=dIaYNsiYiKZUm5I1hR1AKQ&s=19
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM »
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:19:20 PM »
Haha clicked link and scrolled down  

Boris on duty!  jc
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:23:32 AM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.



that's the bit that concerns me - funny as fuck to laugh at but they are actually believe themselves to be right and better than most of us. Which is a worry
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:18:30 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:23:32 AM
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.



that's the bit that concerns me - funny as fuck to laugh at but they are actually believe themselves to be right and better than most of us. Which is a worry

They are terrified of simply hearing someone elses opinion. It's fucking weird.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:43:15 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:18:30 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:23:32 AM
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.



that's the bit that concerns me - funny as fuck to laugh at but they are actually believe themselves to be right and better than most of us. Which is a worry

They are terrified of simply hearing someone elses opinion. It's fucking weird.

Honestly you two, get a room!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:34:55 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 10:43:15 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:18:30 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:23:32 AM
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.



that's the bit that concerns me - funny as fuck to laugh at but they are actually believe themselves to be right and better than most of us. Which is a worry

They are terrified of simply hearing someone elses opinion. It's fucking weird.

Honestly you two, get a room!


monkey

now - now
