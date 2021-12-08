Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rod Liddle Durham Uni  (Read 154 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 03:20:03 PM »
Had a rant about a few things some of the poor little darlings thought were unacceptable so some walked out and now the professor who organised it is in trouble, what a sad pathetic world, those that walked out either turned up just to do that or had no idea who they were going to see either way raises questions about what they are doing at a top uni   :meltdown:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281755/University-professor-called-students-pathetic-woke-walkout-faces-investigation.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1638886745%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:38:02 PM »
Quality response from his wife to the mob

https://twitter.com/RDuskedd/status/1467108984247230469?t=dIaYNsiYiKZUm5I1hR1AKQ&s=19
Spidoolie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM »
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:19:20 PM »
Haha clicked link and scrolled down  

Boris on duty!  jc
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:23:32 AM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 PM
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.



that's the bit that concerns me - funny as fuck to laugh at but they are actually believe themselves to be right and better than most of us. Which is a worry
