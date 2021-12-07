Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 231





Posts: 3 231 Rod Liddle Durham Uni « on: Today at 03:20:03 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281755/University-professor-called-students-pathetic-woke-walkout-faces-investigation.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1638886745%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B Had a rant about a few things some of the poor little darlings thought were unacceptable so some walked out and now the professor who organised it is in trouble, what a sad pathetic world, those that walked out either turned up just to do that or had no idea who they were going to see either way raises questions about what they are doing at a top uni Logged