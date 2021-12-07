Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2021, 06:45:06 PM
Author Topic: Rod Liddle Durham Uni  (Read 81 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 03:20:03 PM »
Had a rant about a few things some of the poor little darlings thought were unacceptable so some walked out and now the professor who organised it is in trouble, what a sad pathetic world, those that walked out either turned up just to do that or had no idea who they were going to see either way raises questions about what they are doing at a top uni   :meltdown:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281755/University-professor-called-students-pathetic-woke-walkout-faces-investigation.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1638886745%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:38:02 PM »
Quality response from his wife to the mob

https://twitter.com/RDuskedd/status/1467108984247230469?t=dIaYNsiYiKZUm5I1hR1AKQ&s=19
Spidoolie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:16:35 PM »
FFS.  If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:19:20 PM »
Haha clicked link and scrolled down  

Boris on duty!  jc
