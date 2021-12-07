Welcome,
December 07, 2021, 06:45:06 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rod Liddle Durham Uni
Author
Topic: Rod Liddle Durham Uni (Read 81 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 231
Rod Liddle Durham Uni
Today
at 03:20:03 PM »
Had a rant about a few things some of the poor little darlings thought were unacceptable so some walked out and now the professor who organised it is in trouble, what a sad pathetic world, those that walked out either turned up just to do that or had no idea who they were going to see either way raises questions about what they are doing at a top uni
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281755/University-professor-called-students-pathetic-woke-walkout-faces-investigation.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1638886745%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 231
Re: Rod Liddle Durham Uni
Today
at 05:38:02 PM »
Quality response from his wife to the mob
https://twitter.com/RDuskedd/status/1467108984247230469?t=dIaYNsiYiKZUm5I1hR1AKQ&s=19
Spidoolie
Online
Posts: 164
Re: Rod Liddle Durham Uni
Today
at 06:16:35 PM »
FFS. If those pathetic morons are the future then God help us.
Winston
Online
Posts: 472
Re: Rod Liddle Durham Uni
Today
at 06:19:20 PM »
Haha clicked link and scrolled down
Boris on duty!
