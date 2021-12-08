Welcome,
December 08, 2021, 02:10:58 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
Topic: Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:57 AM »
for trying to impose 'woke' rules and bans on folk over Christmas...
I'm not a lover of the pope --- he is talking some sense on this occasion ...
OTR's looney left woke brigade wont be happy given their liking for the EU since Brexit ..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10283279/Pope-compares-EU-Nazi-dictatorship-attempts-impose-language-rul
Re: Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:30 AM »
There's a lot of totalitarian tendencies coming out with a few governments, not to mention in left and right commentators and media recently, the world is not in a great place
Re: Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:28 AM »
Oh the irony!
Re: Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:09 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 11:01:28 AM
Oh the irony!
Re: Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:07 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 10:47:30 AM
There's a lot of totalitarian tendencies coming out with a few governments, not to mention in left and right commentators and media recently, the world is not in a great place
Spot on
