headset

Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship « on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 AM »







I'm not a lover of the pope --- he is talking some sense on this occasion ...









OTR's looney left woke brigade wont be happy given their liking for the EU since Brexit ..









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10283279/Pope-compares-EU-Nazi-dictatorship-attempts-impose-language-rul





for trying to impose 'woke' rules and bans on folk over Christmas...I'm not a lover of the pope --- he is talking some sense on this occasion ...OTR's looney left woke brigade wont be happy given their liking for the EU since Brexit ..