Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2021, 02:10:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Pope compares EU To Nazi Dictatorship  (Read 126 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 739


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 AM »
for trying to impose 'woke' rules and bans on folk over Christmas...  



I'm not a lover of the pope --- he is talking some sense on this occasion ... :pope2:




OTR's looney left woke brigade wont be happy given their liking for the EU since Brexit ..monkey




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10283279/Pope-compares-EU-Nazi-dictatorship-attempts-impose-language-rul
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:00 AM by headset » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 232


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 AM »
There's a lot of totalitarian tendencies coming out with a few governments, not to mention in left and right commentators and media recently, the world is not in a great place  lost
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 178


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 AM »
Oh the irony!
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 232


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:09 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:01:28 AM
Oh the irony!

 jc
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 543


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:58:07 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:47:30 AM
There's a lot of totalitarian tendencies coming out with a few governments, not to mention in left and right commentators and media recently, the world is not in a great place  lost

Spot on
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 