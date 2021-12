headset

Offline



Posts: 3 739





Posts: 3 739 Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « on: Today at 07:21:52 AM »



It might not sit well with some but he is not far off the truth.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10281731/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Football-clapping-Arthur-Labinjo- has a pop at football grandstanding in his article this morning.It might not sit well with some but he is not far off the truth. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 898





Posts: 2 898 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:43 AM » To be honest, that is a good article, and as a nation, we should be taking a long hard look at ourselves and behaviour. Trouble is nobody wants to get involved.



The clapping should have been replaced with a silent shame.



Didn't realise he passed 18 months ago mind. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 214





Posts: 5 214 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:32:44 AM » Hes dead right. A race to the bottom in virtue signalling . Perhaps football might like to donate some of its billions to good causes instead. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 232





Posts: 3 232 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:44:00 AM » Sad and horrific as the murder of poor Arthur is I really couldn't see why the applause. On the wider virtue signalling it has lost any impact now as there are so many different things going on and people can see that players / teams are just going through the motions to tick a box and not get slated by the woke mob. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 178





Posts: 7 178 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:59:49 AM » The applause thing is because no matter how many times you ask people to politely show respect they can't even manage it for a minute! Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 507





Posts: 507 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:14:52 AM »



Although clapping was a bit incongruous (silence better) I think it's fine for football to unite in a non-political show of compassion.



Kneeling for is contentious because it divides people and my interpretation of 'virtue signalling' is that it's a fake way of showing support for a political cause.



I think the clapping was universal and anything but fake. Disagree on this one.Although clapping was a bit incongruous (silence better) I think it's fine for football to unite in a non-political show of compassion.Kneeling foris contentious because it divides people and my interpretation of 'virtue signalling' is that it's a fake way of showing support for a political cause.I think the clapping was universal and anything but fake. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 569







Posts: 4 569 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:47:04 AM » Its too random, why clap for this kid but not the last kid or the next kid.



I get they think kneeling is relevant because they think racism is an issue i the game but there are to many applauses and minutes silences.



Even in kids football, i stand through a load and have no idea what they are for. The remembrance sunday is fine, apart from all the parents seem perversely keen on filming and photographing the gesture for facebook rather than actually paying their respect! Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 507





Posts: 507 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:28:03 PM » That's the problem with taking the knee, it's political



When black people claim discrimination and that we should all make a gesture to confront it LGBGT+ people say 'what about us?' then women's groups, then disabilty groups, then trans activists, then religious groups, then white, working class boys etc etc



It's why we should keep all poitics out of all sport.



Showing sympathy for murdered children or the war dead or a recently deceased former player however is something very different. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 214





Posts: 5 214 Re: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:58:49 PM » All decent right minded people feel deep sympathy for the child ,and utter revulsion for what he had to endure. We do not have to,perform like clapping sea lions to register our feelings. Some calm reflection by all of us about the way some children are treated is what is required. We also need to be vigilant and report abuse. Logged