Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2021, 08:21:50 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Richard Littlejohn & Football Signalling  (Read 33 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 737


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:21:52 AM »
has a pop at football grandstanding in his article this morning.

It might not sit well with some but he is not far off the truth.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10281731/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Football-clapping-Arthur-Labinjo-
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 894


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:43 AM »
To be honest, that is a good article,  and as a nation, we should be taking a long hard look at ourselves and behaviour. Trouble is nobody wants to get involved.

The clapping should have been replaced with a silent shame.

Didn't realise he passed 18 months ago mind.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 