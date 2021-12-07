Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 07, 2021, 12:16:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Government Whistleblower  (Read 87 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 739


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:47:13 AM »
Slams Foreign office failures.... that article will see the cat amongst the pigeons...
it's not good reading that whatever side of the fence you sit on..


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281905/Afghans-killed-Whitehall-worked-home-Whistleblower-la
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 896


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:21:58 AM »
The WFH needs to end.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 227


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:59 AM »
And working from the beach if you're the foreign secretary during a major crisis  :wanker:
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 128


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:18 AM »
We got 15000 people out....you don't get that many out by sitting on yer arse doing nothing. A bloke on LBC  was moaning that the French had it all sown up and were that well organised it is shameful what our foreign office had not done.  France only took 2600 Afghans. I wish people would look at the numbers before they point fingers.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 469


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:56:46 AM »
Bit old this from Jonathan Pie

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_buiAGqcy7s
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 