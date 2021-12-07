Micksgrill

Re: Government Whistleblower « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:18 AM » We got 15000 people out....you don't get that many out by sitting on yer arse doing nothing. A bloke on LBC was moaning that the French had it all sown up and were that well organised it is shameful what our foreign office had not done. France only took 2600 Afghans. I wish people would look at the numbers before they point fingers.