December 07, 2021, 12:16:28 PM
Government Whistleblower
Topic: Government Whistleblower (Read 87 times)
headset
Posts: 3 739
Government Whistleblower
Today
at 06:47:13 AM »
Slams Foreign office failures.... that article will see the cat amongst the pigeons...
it's not good reading that whatever side of the fence you sit on..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10281905/Afghans-killed-Whitehall-worked-home-Whistleblower-la
kippers
Posts: 2 896
Re: Government Whistleblower
Today
at 08:21:58 AM »
The WFH needs to end.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 227
Re: Government Whistleblower
Today
at 08:28:59 AM »
And working from the beach if you're the foreign secretary during a major crisis
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 128
Re: Government Whistleblower
Today
at 09:51:18 AM »
We got 15000 people out....you don't get that many out by sitting on yer arse doing nothing. A bloke on LBC was moaning that the French had it all sown up and were that well organised it is shameful what our foreign office had not done. France only took 2600 Afghans. I wish people would look at the numbers before they point fingers.
Winston
Posts: 469
Re: Government Whistleblower
Today
at 11:56:46 AM »
Bit old this from Jonathan Pie
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_buiAGqcy7s
